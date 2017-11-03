Two booked on drug charges after stop

Two people were booked into jail Thursday on drug charges after narcotics investigators stopped a vehicle that didn’t have operable tail lights in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jody R. Cubbedge Jr., 41, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, resisting an officer and improper lighting.

—Jolene Frye, 34, of Marin Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue without operable tail lamps. Investigators attempted to initiate a stop, and the vehicle failed to comply, Blair said.

The vehicle continued, at which time investigators with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrived and assisted. The vehicle eventually stopped, and Cubbedge was identified as the driver. Frye was identified as an occupant.

Cubbedge refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, Blair said. Cubbedge was removed from the vehicle, during which time he continued to actively resist investigators, Blair said. The sheriff’s office K-9 division assisted, at which time K-9 Buddy was used to apprehend Cubbedge.

Cubbedge was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of suspected alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Frye was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The duo was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail. Once at the jail, Frye was found to be in possession of more suspected methamphetamine that was concealed on her, Blair said. Cubbedge and Frye were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Krystal L. Meranta, 28, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Shanita Evans, 39, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Correction officers responded to the Morgan City jail in regard to a disturbance on the cell block. Meranta and Evans were identified in the altercation and allegedly struck each other during a fist fight, Blair said. Meranta and Evans remain jailed.

—Alton Livas, 60, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple assault and a warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a report of an assault. Livas was identified as the person involved. Livas allegedly threatened the victims while in the business, Blair said.

Livas was located a short time later in the area and had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from a July 27 investigation when officers responded to another business in the area of Brashear Avenue. Livas allegedly threatened the victim, Blair said.

Livas had already left the area and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Livas was jailed.

—Carlos Ruiz-Santos, 41, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Ruiz-Santos was located and arrested at police department on city court warrants. Ruiz-Santos was jailed.

—James Tyus, 36, of Paradise Boulevard in Panama City, Florida, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Tyus was identified as one of the people involved. Tyus was in an intoxicated state and Tyus allegedly became irate with the complainant, which led to the police being contacted, Blair said.

Tyus continued to use profanities and cause a disturbance once officers arrived, Blair said. Tyus was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Colby Hutton, 17, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery and operating off-road vehicles on the roadway.

A deputy investigating a report of a battery observed Hutton riding a dirt bike on Foxglove Drive. The deputy also found evidence that Hutton struck another man during an argument, Hebert said. Hutton was jailed with no bail set.

—Jericho Billington, 24, of Jordin Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives and the K-9 unit were patrolling Berwick when they observed a vehicle traveling at 40 mph in a posted 30 mph zone on the La. 182 bridge . Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Billington.

While speaking with Billington , detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, Hebert said. Billington was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 7, 2018.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Jamson Sennette, 32, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Sennette posted $2,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.