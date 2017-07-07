Two arrested in connection with excavator theft

A Berwick man was charged with stealing a mini excavator from a Morgan City business, and a woman was caught trying to move the stolen equipment, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

--Stephanie Crawford, 50, of Tower Tank Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of accessory after the fact to theft over $25,000.

--Jerry L. Percle Jr., 49, of Canton Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation Monday in regard to stolen equipment from a local business in the area of La. 182.

Percle was developed as a suspect, and police found evidence linking Percle to the crime, Blair said. Percle was jailed on a warrant for theft over $25,000. Detectives learned that Crawford was contacted by Percle and was traveling to another location to move the piece of equipment.

Investigators conducted surveillance on Crawford at which time she was observed traveling to a location in Ascension Parish and removing the equipment. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office assisted Morgan City Police.

When Crawford entered Morgan City a stop was initiated and Crawford was taken into custody. Investigators recovered a Bob-Cat 418 Mini Excavator valued at $35,000. The equipment was returned to the owner and Crawford was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where she was booked and incarcerated. A warrant was obtained for Percle’s arrest, and he was booked and incarcerated into the Morgan City jail.