Three booked on drug charges after home search

Three people were arrested Thursday on drug charges in Siracusaville after narcotic detectives searched a home and found crack cocaine and cash believed to be from drug proceeds, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Verelyn Cannon, 58, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of crack cocaine, manufacturing of crack cocaine, resisting an officer and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

—John Gibson, 52, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of crack cocaine, resisting an officer and warrants for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to honor written promise to appear and for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

—Mary Griffin, 48, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Narcotics section detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Joseph Street in Siracusaville. Detectives saw Gibson in a truck outside the home and saw him concealing a piece of crack cocaine, commonly referred to as a rock, in the seat of the vehicle.

When detectives entered the home, they observed Cannon run into a bathroom and throw a pill bottle into a garbage can. The bottle was recovered. Detectives found rocks of crack cocaine inside. Detectives also found cocaine residue on kitchen cooking utensils and $827 in cash belonging to Cannon.

Detectives collected evidence that Cannon sold crack cocaine to Gibson. The cash is suspected to have been obtained through the sale of illegal drugs. Griffin, who was in the home at the time, had several items of drug paraphernalia in her purse. All three suspects were jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 37 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Dalania M. Rentrop, 23, of La. 663 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Paige Mabe, 28, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Rentrop and Mabe were being housed at the Morgan City jail on unrelated charges when correctional officers observed Rentrop and Mabe commit a battery on each other during an altercation. Both were jailed.

—Brittany T. Lapeyrouse, 25, of Cleveland Street in Houma, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Thursday on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Patrol officers responded to a business on Seventh Street in regard to a theft. Officers arrived, and Lapeyrouse was identified as concealing items on her valued at $3.27. Lapeyrouse was jailed.

—Rashaud A. Thomas, 22, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting and stopped a vehicle. Thomas was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Police detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced suspected marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia that was consistent with the illicit sales of narcotics.

This incident took place in a drug free zone. Thomas was jailed.

—James Perry, 30, of Lake Road in La Marque, Texas, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics division investigators observed a person in the area of Greenwood Street acting in a suspicious manner. Investigators located Perry, who attempted to flee from investigators and was apprehended.

Investigators located suspected marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place in a drug free zone. Perry was jailed.

—Randy L. Worthey, 41, of Roberta Grove in Houma, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, red light violation, driving under suspension and old for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

—Dino D. Livingston, 33, of Pelligrin Street in Chauvin, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Patrol officers saw a vehicle fail to stop at a red light in the area of La. 182 and stopped a vehicle. Worthey was identified as the operator of the vehicle, and Livingston was identified as one of the occupants.

Worthey’s drivers’ license was found to under suspension, and he had active warrants for his arrest through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Suspected methamphetamine and alprazolam was located on him.

A search of the vehicle produced a firearm that was in the immediate control of Worthey and Livingston and both were found to be convicted of felonies that prohibit them from possessing a firearm. Worthey and Livingston were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Constance Bertrand, 28, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail was set yet.

—Jahmarcus Paddio, 20, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail was set yet.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Alicia Bertrand, 32, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bertrand was jailed on $9,919.38 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.