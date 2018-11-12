Suspect charged with third DWI

A 54-year-old man was charged with third offense DWI after Morgan City police stopped a swerving vehicle in the area of La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Henry Daigle Jr., 54, of Columbus Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI third offense, improper lane usage and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that was swerving in and out of the lane travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Daigle, appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Daigle later refused to submit to the chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. A warrant was obtained for a sample of blood to withdrawn from Daigle. Daigle was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval of the sample. Those results of the sample are pending. Daigle was returned back to the police department and jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 163 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jesses R. Laboy, 42, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Laboy was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Laboy was jailed.

—Deven W. Vining, 25, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Vining was located at a motel on La. 182 and arrested on a warrant for the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. Vining was jailed.

—Gaye Nell Cusson, 55, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Seventh Street in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived, but the individual had already left the store. A description was given out of the vehicle the individual was driving.

The vehicle was located on La. 70 and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Cusson, who admitted to taking the items, Blair said. Cusson was jailed.

—Jonathan W. Ashley, 30, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Friday on charges of theft less than $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice-tampering with evidence and introduction contraband into penal institution.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and spoke to management who stated that an individual identified as Ashley was observed concealing items inside of his jacket.

Police located Ashely outside of the store and admitted to taking the items, Blair said. Ashley was arrested and transported to the police department. Once at the police department, the officer observed something inside of Ashely’s mouth. The officer was able to retrieve the substance, which is believed to be suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Ashely was jailed.

—Austin M. Ray, 23, of Roussell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation and DWI first offense.

—Thaijanee A. West, 23, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Grizzaffi Street observed a vehicle run off the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Ray, appeared intoxicated, and the officer also located suspected marijuana on Ray, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle, West, was also in possession of suspected marijuana. The officer also located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Both Ray and West were arrested at the police department, Blair said.

Ray performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.014 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. A urine sample was taken from Ray and those results are pending. Ray and West were jailed.

—Chad M. Ferguson, 24, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with disturbing the peace intoxicated, bicycles front and rear reflector required and riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Ferguson was located at his home on Levee Road and arrested on warrants. Ferguson was jailed.

—Jeffery D. Fields, 51, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

Fields was located at his home on Patton Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Fields was jailed.

—Carlos D. Paniagua-Martinez, 26, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license and no headlights.

An officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Paniagua-Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Paniagua-Martinez appeared intoxicated. Paniagua-Martinez was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test in which he performed poorly. Paniagua-Martinez registered 0.085 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Paniagua-Martinez was jailed.

—Antoine O. Randle, 33, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Officers responded to a home on La. 182 in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who stated that she and her boyfriend, Randle, had gotten into a verbal altercation that later turned physical.

The victim stated that Randle began to strike her in the facial area, and, he also grabbed her throat and began choking her, Blair said. The officer did observe marks on the victim consistent with her statement. Randle was located inside the home and jailed.

—Joie A. Adams, 37, of Grout Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a shoplifter. Police arrived and spoke to management who stated that an individual identified as Adams had taken items without making a purchase, Blair said.

Officers located Adams inside the store and retrieved the items that were taken. Adams was jailed.

—Lechelle F. Deshotel, 27, of New Iberia, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of La. 70 observed a vehicle traveling faster than the speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Deshotel, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Police found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Deshotel’s possession, Blair said. Deshotel registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

A warrant was obtained to retrieve a sample of blood from Deshotel. Deshotel was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval of the sample. The results of the sample are pending. Deshotel was transported back to the police department and jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Kaleb Williams-Smith, 18, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless operation of a vehicle with an accident. No bail was set yet.

—Caleb M. Daigle, 18, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.

—Nathaniel Wicks, 21, of 79 Pines Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.

—Eltonasha Sade Williams, 19, of Ellis Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Caitlin Perera, 19, of Crenshaw Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace. She posted $176 bail.

—Daniel Marino, 26, of Tournament Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI and improper lane use. He posted $2,500 bail.

—Juan Lopez, 39, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6 a.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash and no driver’s license. He posted $252 bail.