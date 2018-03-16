Suspect charged with armed robbery

Patterson police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery and another suspect on a principal to armed robbery charge.

—Jonte Killough, 20, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bail was set yet.

—Desmond Richard, 36, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of principal to armed robbery. No bail was set yet.

No other information was yet available on these arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Sydnie Wainwright, 22, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. No bail was set yet.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Naomi M. Courville, 40, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under Suspension

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Louisa Street by Courville. The officer had knowledge that Courville’s driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. Courville’s suspension was confirmed when a stop was initiated. Courville was jailed.

—Somoa K. Scott Jr., 21, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity and keeping of vicious dogs or animals.

—Racquel D. Barber, 42, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Morgan City police narcotics division investigators with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Roderick Street.

Scott and Barber along with a juvenile were identified. Scott and Barber were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

Scott was also in possession of various items of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Police found evidence that the suspected marijuana belonging to Scott was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said.

Cash was located that is believed to be derived from the sales of illegal narcotics, Blair said. A pit bull was located in the home which is prohibited in Morgan City, Blair said.

The incident took place is in a drug-free zone. Scott and Barber were jailed.

—Katy L. Ghirardi, 24, of Becky Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging theft of a firearm and theft of goods.

Ghirardi was located and arrested in the area of Industrial Road on Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants. Ghirardi was jailed.

—Melissa S. Trevino, 37, of Gail Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense and hit and run driving.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being in the area of La. 182 strike a traffic sign and proceed to leave the area. A stop was initiated, and Trevino was identified as the driver.

Trevino was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Trevino registered 0.192 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Trevino was jailed.

—Johnny L. White, 46, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear for non-support court.

White was located and arrested in the area of 11th Street on warrants held by Morgan City Court and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. White was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Constance Adams, 32, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of MDMA.

A deputy speaking with Adams at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from her belongings. The deputy received consent to search Adams’ purse and found pill bottle containing 21 ecstasy pills, Anslum said. Adams was jailed.

—Jason Cavalier, 43, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

A deputy responded to a call for service at a business in Amelia where a battery was stolen from a vehicle. The suspect in the crime was positively identified Cavalier, Anslum said. The deputy went to his home to speak with him. However, he was not at the location.

After learning that a deputy was requesting to speak with him, Cavalier returned to the business in an attempt to pay for the item he stole, Blair said. The deputy responded to the business and made the arrest. Cavalier was jailed and then released after posting $3,500 bail.

—Davontraye Johnson, 23, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Thursday on a char possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy investigating a report of illegal drug activity made contact with Johnson at his home.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the apartment. The deputy received consent to search the location and found glass pipes used to smoke marijuana, a marijuana cigar, and a grinder used to prepare marijuana for smoking, Anslum said. Johnson was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.