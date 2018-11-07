Suspect charged with 3rd DWI

A 47-year-old man was charged with DWI third offense after Morgan City police saw a vehicle speeding and swerving on La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Scott J. Brown, 47, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and DWI third offense.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Pecos Street observed a vehicle speeding and the vehicle was swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Brown, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Brown refused to take a field sobriety test and chemical test for intoxication. A warrant was obtained to have a blood sample retrieved from Brown. Brown was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval and the results of the sample are pending. Brown was transported back to the police department and jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—William J. Allen, 48, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees. Allen was located at his home on Everett Street and arrested him on a city court warrant. Allen was jailed.

—George B. Cain Jr., 58, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of crack cocaine and alprazolam.

Officers responded to the area of First and Union streets in regard to an individual involved in illegal drug activity. A description of the individual was given out and he was located on Greenwood Street. The individual was identified as Cain, who admitted to being in the area, Blair said. Cain was in possession of suspected crack cocaine and pills identified as alprazolam. Cain was jailed.

—Dawn R. Height, 49, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with possession of a legend drug, possession of clonazepam and marijuana. Height was located at her home on Pecan Street and arrested on a warrant. Height was jailed.

—Matthew A. Wilson, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Monday on charges of theft less than $1,000, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking and on warrants charging him with bank fraud, access device fraud and probation violation.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. When officers arrived, they observed an individual running toward the rear of the business. Officers pursued the individual, who was seen running into one of the hotels on Allison Street where he was subsequently apprehended.

The items taken were valued at $40.40, and he damaged one of the doors while trying to flee, Blair said. The individual identified himself under an alias and was transported to the police department. During the booking process, the individual was identified as Wilson.

Wilson had an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from a September incident that alleges Wilson used a stolen credit card at several businesses in the area. Wilson also holds an active warrant for probation violation for the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia. Wilson was additionally charged and jailed.

—Jose A. Melendez, 32, of Sebbys Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a home on Hilda Street in regard to a disturbance. Police arrived and were told that Melendez had come to the home, began hitting the door and yelling profanities, Blair said.

Officers located Melendez in the area. He was arrested and jailed.

—Rebecca Price, 47, of Gen. McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with simple cruelty to an animal.

Price was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a September incident that alleges Price did not provide adequate care for animals in her custody. Price was jailed.

—Hope M. Martin, 41, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for issuing worthless checks. Martin was located at her home and arrested on a warrant for the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Martin was jailed.

—Patrick B. Stewart, 35, of North Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and on a charge of possession of marijuana.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near David Drive observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Stewart, had a warrant for city court and was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Stewart was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 66 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Cedric Gant, 21, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a location in Amelia in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a male who said he witnessed two people in a disturbance in which a man later identified as Gant was hitting a victim repeatedly, Anslum said.

The deputies located Gant and another person in a residence nearby. Gant was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Ashton Martinez, 19, of Ranger Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a truck driven with no working license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Martinez. Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Martinez. Martinez was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Toby Everage, 19, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. No bail was set yet.

—Storm Griffin, 19, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Griffin posted $2,000 pre-set bail.

—Matthew Wilson, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of simple burglary, one count of identity theft and on charges of possession of clonazepam, possession of marijuana and entering contraband into a penal institution.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Kurtis Wesley, 34, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Monday on charges of violation of controlled dangerous substance in drug free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Wesley was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.