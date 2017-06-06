Suspect caught with mayor’s stolen truck

A 20-year-old Berwick man, who allegedly was found in possession of Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi’s stolen truck, has been apprehended.

—Wesley R. Bass, 20, of River Road in Berwick was arrested 1:10 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a stolen item over $1,500, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Bass was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail on an active arrest warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in regard to a stolen vehicle from the area of Sixth Street.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained linking Bass to the crime. Bass was booked into the Morgan City jail with bail set at $50,000. The investigation is ongoing.