Suspect booked on July 2017 drug charges

A 30-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Saturday in Morgan City on drug charges stemming from a July 2017 traffic stop, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jordon R. Bourque, 30, of Liberty Avenue in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of four counts of failure to appear for arraignment and on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession of tadalafil and open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Bourque was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a July 9, 2017, investigation when a stop was initiated on a vehicle and Bourque was identified as the driver.

Bourque was in possession of suspected marijuana, hydrocodone, tadalafil and an open container of an alcoholic beverage, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Bourque’s arrest. Bourque was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 114 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Justin D. Price, 29, of Gen. McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday on 16th Judicial District warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment and Morgan City Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Price was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on warrants. Price was jailed.

—Carlon J. Gonsoulin, 28, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Friday on charge of possession of marijuana second offense.

Patrol officers encountered a man in the area of Second Street who was acting in a suspicious manner. Gonsoulin was identified.

Officers located suspected marijuana in the area where Gonsoulin was walking, Blair said. Police found evidence linking the suspected marijuana to Gonsoulin, Blair said. Gonsoulin was jailed.

—Austin Spillman, 19, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Spillman was identified. Spillman was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Spillman was jailed.

—Stanley Ruffin Sr., 50, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Railroad Avenue without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Ruffin, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ruffin was jailed.

—Ricky Dotson, 55, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with criminal mischief and aiding and abetting other to enter premises where forbidden.

Dotson was located and arrested in the area of Veterans Boulevard on active arrest warrants held by the Morgan City Police. The warrants stem from a Sept. 28, 2017, investigation when officers responded to the area of Brownell Homes in regard to a crash.

Dotson identified himself as the driver. Police learned that Dotson had provided a false statement to officers and that he was not the driver, Blair said. The driver was identified and found to be barred from entering housing authority property, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Dotson’s arrest. Dotson was jailed.

—Kierra A. Paddio, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters and on warrants charging her with probation violation and failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Brooke Rulf, 20, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

—Lionesha Rainey, 18, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Paddio, Rulf and Rainey were identified as the people involved.

Paddio, Rulf and Rainey were involved in a fist fight, Blair said. Paddio also had arrest warrants through city court. The trio was jailed.

—Shawna K. Fontenot, 45, of Columbus Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Fontenot was located and arrested in the area of Third Street on warrants. The warrants stem from an Oct. 24, 2015, investigation when officers responded to the area of Youngs Road in regard to a disturbance, Blair said.

Fontenot was identified as one of the people involved. Fontenot was allegedly involved in a fist fight with another person, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Fontenot’s arrest. Fontenot was jailed.

—Dustin R. Pike, 21, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of three counts for failure to comply with terms and condition of drug court.

Pike was located and arrested in the area of Third Street on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court. Pike was jailed.

—Nicole Hampton, 30, of Southeast Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Hampton was identified.

Hampton continued to cause a disturbance and use profanity in the presence of the officers, Blair said. Hampton was jailed.

—Benjamin Moran, 33, of Cypress Station Drive in Houston, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery and remaining after being forbidden.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Moran was identified as the person involved. Moran allegedly struck the victim during the disturbance and refused to leave the premises, Blair said. Moran was jailed.

—Davin B. Sanders, 24, of Southwest St. Lawrence Drive in Dunnellon, Florida, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Sanders was identified as the person involved. Sanders began to use profanity in the presence of the officers and cause a disturbance. Sanders was jailed.

—Kayla M. Fryou, 26, of Gen. Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Fryou was located and arrested in the area of Hemlock Street on a city court warrant. Fryou was jailed.

—Haven Wiggins, 17, of Sacred Heart Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with no driver’s license.

Wiggins was located and arrested in the area of Myrtle Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Jan. 19 investigation when Wiggins was seen operating a vehicle, and the officer had prior knowledge she did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Wiggins assured the officer she had a permit at her home, Blair said. She was instructed to present the permit to the police department. When she didn’t, warrants were prepared for her arrest, Blair said. Wiggins was jailed.

—Conley T. Jones, 68, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a hold for probation and parole.

Jones was located and arrested in the area of Halsey Street on a probation and parole warrant. Upon taking Jones in to custody, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Jones was jailed.

—Myles Taylor, 31, of Oak Side Alley in Lafayette, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and open container.

—Philip A. Russo, 30, of Orleans Avenue in New Orleans, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to two suspicious people walking on the railroad tracks, Blair said.

Officers arrived, and Taylor and Russo were identified. Both men were in an intoxicated state, and Taylor was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage, Blair said. Taylor and Russo were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 115 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Shawn Cashio, 29, of Donald Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle moving at 74 mph in a posted 60 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Cashio, and found that he was driving the vehicle with a suspended license, Anslum said. Cashio was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Galen Ford, 25, of Morgan City, was additionally charged at 1:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of expired motor vehicle inspection and no motor vehicle insurance. Ford was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when a correctional deputy received the active warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

—William Carr, 28, of Clemons Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy found evidence that Carr concealed items in a bag he was carrying with the intent of stealing the merchandise, Anslum said. Carr was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Jody Cubbedge Jr., 41, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with monetary instrument abuse.

A deputy patrolling La. 182 in the Patterson area stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy identified the driver as Cubbedge and located the active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an investigation in January when deputies received a report that counterfeit money was used at a business in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. The deputy positively identified Cubbedge as the person who paid for goods at the store with a fake $100 bill, Anslum said. Cubbedge was jailed with no bail set.

—Dane Farrington Jr., 36, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farrington turned himself in at parish jail on other charges. During booking, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Markell Davis, 19, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Friday on charges for two counts of simple criminal damage to property and three counts for simple burglary. Davis was jailed on $150,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.