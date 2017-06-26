Suspect booked on delinquency charge

An Arizona man was transported from Lafayette Parish to Morgan City jail on a charge stemming from a case in which he pleaded guilty to traveling to Morgan City with the intent to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

—Jonathan W. Glosch, 28, of Estrella Circle in Golden Valley, Arizona, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Friday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Glosch was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by detectives in December 2015 in regard to a missing juvenile.

The girl was located with Glosch in Lafayette Parish in a stolen vehicle and returned to her family. Glosch was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

In October 2016, Glosch was sentenced by a federal judge to 84 months in prison on one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and had to register as a sex offender.

According to a July 2016 guilty plea, Glosch was traveling with an Arizona family in November 2015 on their way to Louisiana. The family asked Glosch to leave the trip while in Texas. The mother believed he was having an inappropriate relationship with her 14-year-old daughter.

On Dec. 3, 2015, he picked up the daughter without the family’s knowledge and drove to Lafayette Parish. Authorities in Lafayette Parish located Glosch and the girl.

Blair reported responding to 101 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyler A. Ross, 30, of Broken Arrow Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Danny Aucoin, 43, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of Sixth Street swerving from lane to lane, crossing the center line. A stop was initiated, and Aucoin, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license.

Ross, a passenger, had city court warrants for his arrest. Reports indicate that Aucoin and Ross were found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. Aucoin and Ross were jailed.

—Jarret Simpson, 27, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Friday on a Dallas County District Court warrant charging him with two counts of probation violation. Simpson was located and arrested in the area of 11th Street on a warrant. Simpson was jailed.

—Gabrielle M. Landry, 21, of Mam and Pap Drive in Pierre Part, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of marijuana second offense and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. A description was obtained and a vehicle fitting that description was located turning into Lake End Park.

A stop was initiated, and Landry was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Landry was found to be in an intoxicated state. Landry performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Landry was also in possession of suspected marijuana and an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle. At the Morgan City jail, Landry registered 0.193 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Landry was jailed.

—Hebert J. Fontenot, 44, of Country Village Drive in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Friday on a Berwick police warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

Fontenot was located and arrested in the area of Franklin Street on a warrant. Fontenot was jailed.

—Jim Businelle, 57, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Businelle allegedly struck the victim in the disturbance. Businelle was jailed.

—Michael W. Hickman, 31, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

A patrol officer entered a parking lot of a business in the area of La. 182. The patrol officer pulled next to a vehicle parked in the parking lot and observed a white man attempting to use illegal narcotics.

The officer then made contact with the person, identified as Hickman. According to reports, when Hickman exited his vehicle he attempted to destroy some of the illegal narcotics. Hickman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hickman allegedly admitted that he was about to use the methamphetamine prior to seeing the officer parked next to him. Hickman was jailed.

—Michael A. Nieman, 32, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in a motor vehicle and improper turning.

Nieman was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a May investigation where patrol officers saw a vehicle negotiating an improper turn in the area of La. 70.

A stop was initiated, and Nieman, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Officers also located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open container in the vehicle.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Nieman’s arrest. Nieman was jailed.

—Tysha M. Aucoin, 39, of Tut Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle swerving within its lane and crossing the center line in the area of La. 70. A stop was initiated, and Aucoin, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Aucoin was jailed.

—Adapto Bibian, 45, of Cecelia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Miguel A. Perez, 20, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at midnight Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and saw Bibian and Perez involved in a fist fight. Bibian and Perez were jailed.

—Robert E. Ingram Jr., 30, of Seventh Avenue in Brighton, Alabama, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and found Ingram in an intoxicated state. He was jailed.

—Dustin J. Sampay, 23, of Fairland Drive in Gray, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Levee Road with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Sampay was identified as the driver.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Sampay allegedly destroyed evidence when officers stopped him. Sampay was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. He was jailed.

—Alec G. Race Jr., 46, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind a local business in the area of Railroad Avenue. Officers made contact with the person in the vehicle, identified as Race.

Investigators found Race in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Race was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 127 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—John Vandercook, 46, of Arnold Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Friday on a charge of violation of the parish leash law ordinance.

A deputy was dispatched to a complaint of a loose dog on Arnold Street. The deputy found that Vandercook had allowed one of his dogs to roam the area without a leash. Vandercook was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Benjamin Cheramie, 46, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Saturday on a charge of violation of the parish ordinance governing outdoor burning.

—Hank Landry, 40, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Saturday on a charge of violation of the parish ordinance governing outdoor burning.

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing in a sugarcane field in the area of Sunset Road in Bayou Vista. The deputy located two men in the field.

As the deputy approached, the men got into a car and attempted to leave the area. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants as Cheramie and Landry. The deputy found evidence that the two men were burning copper wire on private property. Cheramie and Landry were released on summonses to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Lester Thomas Jr., 43, of Hurst Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks.

While patrolling Victoria Riverside Road, a deputy observed a vehicle parking on private property in a field near the area known as the half bridge. The deputy identified and spoke with the occupants, advising them they were on private property.

The deputy located an active warrant for one of the people, who was identified as Thomas. Thomas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Thomas was released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Aquinndus Humphrey, 21, of Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Humphrey was awaiting bail to be set.

—Taylor Reigo, 21, of Gloria Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reigo was awaiting bail to be set.

—Lisa Smith, 28, no address given, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Bail was set at $176.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Avery Webb, 54, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that Webb was allegedly yelling and cursing, causing a disturbance. Webb was booked into jail and released on $250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.