Suspect booked on aggravated battery charge

A 29-year-old man was booked on an aggravated battery charge stemming from a December incident in which he threw an object that hit another person, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Courtlan M. Carter, 29, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

Carter was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a December 2018 incident during which Carter allegedly had thrown an object that hit another individual. Carter was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 52 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kenneth Benoit, 37, of Teddy Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An officer in the area of Federal Avenue observed a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and observed an individual in the driver’s seat asleep. The individual was awakened and identified as Benoit.

While talking to Benoit, the officer observed a firearm on the passenger seat. A computer check on Benoit revealed that he had prior felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing a firearm, Blair said. Benoit was jailed.

—Brad J. Derouen, 28, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with probation violation, failure to pay probation fees and failure to pay fines.

Derouen was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Derouen was jailed.

—Cody P. Pearce, 30, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines.

Pearce was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Pearce was jailed.

—John E. Dwyer, 61, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace-offensive language.

Officers responded to a business on Marguerite Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and employees of the business identified Dwyer as the individual causing the disturbance. According to witnesses, Dwyer was yelling and using profanities. Officers made contact with Dwyer and arrested him. Dwyer was jailed.

—Elaina N. Ashmore, 19, of New Iberia, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on two warrants charging her with failure to appear for sentencing.

Ashmore was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on warrants for city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Ashmore was jailed.

—Christian A. Brown, 40, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees. Brown was located at his home on Maple Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Brown was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Scott Michael Thompson, 54, of La. 70 in Stephensville, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a man identified as Thompson attempted to leave the business with merchandise without paying for it, Smith said.

The deputy made contact with Thompson and through the investigation, the deputy learned of another active investigation of Thompson for the same charge in the same business. Thompson was banned from the premises and transported to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. Thompson was released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrest:

—Kenny Ellzey, 51, of Harvey, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Friday on a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. Ellzey was awaiting transport to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.