Suspect accused of theft over $1,000 from Morgan City business

A 42-year-old Madisonville man has been charged with theft over $1,000 from a Morgan City business, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Bryan Dixon, 42, of Madisonville, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft over $1,000.

Dixon was transported from the Livingston Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the department. The warrant stems from an incident in July that alleges Dixon committed a theft from a business. Dixon was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 53 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Charleston J. Grogan, 23, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of direct contempt of court. Grogan was arrested in city court and transported to the police department.

—Kenneth Allridge, 54, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear. Allridge was located in the area of Fourth Street and arrested on a warrant. Allridge was jailed.

—Tina Franklin, 43, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay probation fees.

Franklin was located in the area of Federal Avenue near Bush Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Franklin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home in response to a juvenile who did not return home after school. With help from the Patterson Police Department, the juvenile was located and was arrested. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Merlin Venable, 55, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with possession of crack cocaine, obstruction of justice and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, church.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section was patrolling Amelia and made contact with Venable due to an active warrant for his arrest. Venable was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Joshua Rousseau, 30, of Des Allemands, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia second offense. He posted $3,000 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Kayla Comeaux, 30, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Comeaux was released on $1,500 bail.