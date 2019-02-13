Suspect accused of domestic abuse

A 37-year-old New Iberia man was charged with domestic abuse battery following an incident in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

The man, Dovanan J. Francisco, 37, of Robertson Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers responded to a home on Wren Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived, and Francisco was identified as a suspect and had allegedly committed a battery on the victim. Officers located Francisco and arrested him.

Blair reported that officers responded to 32 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Elzie R. Mason Jr., 44, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Mason was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant and jailed.

—Jose Angel Melendez, 32, of Sebby Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Melendez was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Melendez was jailed.

—Herman Terrell Solone, 27, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay a probation fee, failure to pay a fine and failure to appear for arraignment.

Solone was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants.

—Blake J. Smith, 28, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines and a charge of probation violation.

Smith was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Shawana Marie Jones, 43, of Patterson, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay a fine.

Jones was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on a Morgan City Court warrant.

—Damon Kyntrell Wallis, 22, of Houston, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no head lights, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wallis was involved in a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. During the stop, Wallis was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Wallis was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Shawana Jones, 43, of Patterson, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts of stop sign violation and one count of driving under suspension. Jones was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 17 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.