Standoff suspect booked on vehicle theft, burglary charges

A Patterson man, who was involved in standoff with St. Mary Parish deputies a few days ago, was booked Tuesday in Morgan City on motor vehicle theft and burglary charges, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jacob T. Alcina, 30, of Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary.

Alcina was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on warrants. The warrants stem from an Oct. 10 incident during which Alcina allegedly burglarized a business on Chenault Street and stole one of the company vehicles, Blair said. Alcina was jailed.

Alcina had been arrested early Monday morning after an incident in the Patterson area. During that incident, dispatch advised of a complaint on Foxglove Lane in Patterson in reference to a vehicle burglary. The victim had described the subject and the vehicle he was driving.

A St. Mary Parish detective was in the area and located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the person fled in the vehicle.

The vehicle was allegedly speeding and being driven recklessly. The detective followed the vehicle to a home on Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

The suspect, Alcina, barricaded himself in the home for several hours and wouldn’t cooperate with deputies before being taken into custody, Anslum said.

Blair reported that officers responded to 33 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Herman J. Butler, 30, of Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with battery of a dating partner-strangulation.

—Natasha D. Bergeron, 32, of Francis Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday on charges of careless operation, switched license plate, no insurance, driving under suspension and proper equipment required on vehicles.

Officers responded to the intersection of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard in regard to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the drivers, Bergeron, who had rear-ended another vehicle. No injuries were sustained in the crash, Blair said.

Bergeron had a suspended driver’s license. Also, there was no insurance on the vehicle, and the license plate was registered to another vehicle, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle, Butler, had an active warrant stemming from an August incident that alleged Butler committed a battery on an individual he was dating, Blair said. Both Bergeron and Butler were jailed.

—Garrett Via, 33, of Happy Acres in Lane Baldwin, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to an individual smoking an illegal narcotic inside the business. Officers arrived and were given a description of the individual.

The individual was located and identified as Via. Police found suspected marijuana in Via’s possession, Blair said. Via was jailed.

—Jeffery Kopszywa, 40, of Angela Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees and probation violation.

Kopszywa was arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Kopszywa was jailed.

—Jamie L. Lantier, 22, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Officers responded to a home on Hickory Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who stated that she and Lantier had gotten into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Officers observed marks on the victim consistent with her statements, Blair said. Police located Lantier inside the home and arrested him. Lantier was jailed.

—Christine A. Hughes, 34, of Hamm Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

—Vanessa L. Diggs, 54, of Eighth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

Hughes and Diggs are inmates housed at the Morgan City jail. Hughes and Diggs were involved in a disturbance and committed a battery on each other, Blair said. Both were charged and continue to be incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported responding to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on charges of curfew violation and ungovernable juvenile.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a home in reference to a missing juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the homeowner who stated that the juvenile had left the home and was missing.

The deputies were searching for the juvenile when the juvenile returned to the home, Anslum said. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Morgan City office for processing and released to the custody of the guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.