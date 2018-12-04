Sheriff: Woman had over $3,600 worth of drugs, $800 in counterfeit bills

A 40-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with over $3,600 worth of illegal drugs and over $800 in counterfeit money after authorities conducted a search warrant at an Egle Street home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Crystal Thompson, 40, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Monday on charges on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III buprenorphine and naloxone, possession of MDMA/ecstasy with intent to distribute, monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit money) and possession of cocaine.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section executed a search warrant at a home on Egle Street in order to locate Thompson on an active warrant for her arrest. Upon arrival, detectives made contact with Thompson and advised her of the warrant. Through the investigation, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit money were seized. The street amount of the drugs is approximately $3,645. The counterfeit bills were in denominations totaling $830, Anslum said.

Thompson was jailed with bail set at $150,500.