Sheriff: Woman had drugs in hotel room

A 30-year-old Alabama woman was caught with multiple drugs in Amelia after a deputy responded to a welfare concern at a hotel, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Megan Ciriello, 30, of Golden Avenue in Mobile, Alabama, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription pills without prescription, possession of alprazolam, possession of Suboxone strips, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and contributing to the endangerment of a minor.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a hotel in regard to a welfare concern. Through the investigation, the deputy located Ciriello and two minor children and learned that they were locked out of their room. The deputy retrieved a key and escorted Ciriello back to her room.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed several items scattered throughout the room, including burnt marijuana cigarettes and a glass pipe. During a search, the deputy located marijuana, several Chantix pills, Suboxone strips, and alprazolam, Anslum said. Ciriello was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jimmy Daigle, 44, of Lenny Court in Schriever, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant on charges of possession of methamphetamine, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle without insurance and no driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to an unrelated call for service on Beadle Street. The deputy made contact with Daigle and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Daigle was jailed with no bail set.

—Russell Pugh, 60, of Victoria Riverside Road in Patterson, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of leash law violation.

A deputy patrolling Patterson responded to the area of Victoria Riverside Road for a loose dog harming chickens. The deputy found evidence that a dog, belonging to Pugh, killed several of the victim’s chickens, Anslum said. Pugh was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

—Beau Gaubert, 38, of Oak Forest Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Gaubert was transported from the Lafourche Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $7,861.98.

—Courtnie Chenevert, 36, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of hydrocodone, possession of benzphetamine, resisting an officer by providing false information and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Chenevert turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail was set.

—Melvin Richard III, 34, of Signe Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant on a charge of theft. The warrant stemmed from an investigation initiated April 11 when a deputy found evidence that Richard had stolen an item from a business in Bayou Vista. Richard turned himself in at parish jail. No bail was set.

—Michael Gonzales, 30, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal damage to property and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by language. Gonzales turned himself in at parish jail. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyle Q. Rhett, 27, General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with eight counts of failure to appear to pay fine, a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for a revocation hearing.

Rhett was located and arrested in the area of Fourth Street on warrants. Rhett was jailed.

—Brent Meads, 28, of Louise Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Meads was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Meads was jailed.

—Tammy L. Prevost, 44, of Chatsworth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage and a warrant charging her with failure to appear for a sentencing hearing.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area of Railroad Avenue. A stop was initiated when Prevost was identified. Prevost had a suspended driver’s license. Prevost was also found to hold an active arrest warrant through the 16th Judicial District Court. Prevost was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.