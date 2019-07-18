Sheriff: Woman charged with aggravated battery

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Bayou Vista on an aggravated battery charge after an altercation, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Leontine Samaroo, 31, of Todd Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Todd Lane in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Samaroo. During the investigation, deputies learned that Samaroo was involved in an altercation, the sheriff said. Samaroo was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 53 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Russell Cooper Johnson, 35, of Elmer Avenue in Metairie, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to yield and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary in the Amelia area when he observed a vehicle fail to yield to oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Johnson. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Johnson was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Johnson was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 39, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Grace Street in reference to an anonymous tip of a subject with a warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Gamble. Gamble was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Don’treka M. Tillman, 22, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday on charges of driver must be licensed and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy was traveling east on La. 182 in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle with an obstructed temporary license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Tillman. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Tillman held an active warrant for her arrest. Tillman was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Caleb A. Guerrero, 18, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of misdemeanor theft, theft of goods, simple escape, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. Guerrero was also wanted in Terrebonne Parish on charges of felony theft and criminal trespass.

On Feb. 11, deputies were dispatched to a home on Legnon Court in Bayou L’Ourse. The complainant indicated that Guerrero was on the premises, and the complainant wanted him removed.

As a result of the complaint, deputies established probable cause to arrest Guerrero. At the time, he was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol unit.

During that arrest, deputies seized a handgun and over 46 grams of suspected marijuana, Falcon said. At some point, a person not yet identified, assisted Guerrero in escaping custody, Falcon said. Guerrero was booked Monday into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bail set at $85,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 49 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Scott Russell Barr, 36, Highway 71 in Bay City, Texas, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with a failure to appear in court.

A patrol officer came into with Barr on Bowman Street. A computer check revealed city court had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—A male juvenile, 17, of 8th Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault involving domestic violence and theft. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.