Sheriff: Woman booked on warrants after stop

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges after a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Shaqunia Marie Harris, 24, of Arizona Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:58 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and Morgan City police warrants charging her with two counts of failure to appear for disturbing the peace by fighting, possession of marijuana, two counts of contempt of court and disturbing the peace by language.

While assisting Berwick police on a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, Smith said. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy identified the driver as Harris.

She appeared nervous while speaking to the deputy. The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Harris denied, Smith said. K9 Vickie was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Vickie was alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, the sheriff said.

During the search of the vehicle, a glass pipe was located. Harris admitted to the pipe being hers, Smith said. A background check revealed the above mentioned warrants from Morgan City Police Department. Harris was jailed with bail set at $4,172.50.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—David Joseph Elliot Jr., 42, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday on charges of traffic control signals violation and driving under suspension.

Deputies observed a vehicle run a red light on U.S. 90 in the Bayou Vista area. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Elliot. A background check revealed Elliot was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Elliot was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Toby J. Clement, 48, of Grout Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movements and required signals, careless operation and no insurance.

A deputy was patrolling the area of David and Middle roads in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle turn without signaling. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Clement.

Clement did not have proof of insurance when asked to provide proper paperwork, Smith said. Clement was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 31 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Christopher L. Pike, 49, of Hunting Road in Franklin, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by appearing intoxicated in public.

An officer observed a suspicious subject on Maple Street in Morgan City. The officer attempted to make contact with the subject but before the officer could initiate the stop, the male subject was able to elude the officer by hiding in the residential area, Blair said.

A short time later the male subject was located leaving the area between Spruce Street and La. 70. He was detained by officers and identified as Pike. Officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and he appeared in an intoxicated condition, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Gerian Elliot Lightfoot, 27, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Thursday on charges of tail light violation and possession of marijuana first offense.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 without operating tail lights. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lightfoot. During the traffic stop, Lightfoot was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.