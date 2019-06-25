Sheriff: Woman booked on cocaine, marijuana possession warrants

A 30-year-old Bayou Vista woman was booked Monday on cocaine and marijuana possession warrants, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jadi Guerrero Williams, 30, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (church, school, park) and illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile

Narcotics detectives located Williams at her home on the warrant. Williams was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Bryanshekia Shantell Harris, 31, of Adams Street in Morgan City, La., was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

While in jail at the police department, Harris committed a battery on another inmate, Blair said. She was booked on the charge.

—Chad Michael Carmouche, 39, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with neglect of family.

A patrol officer came into contact with Carmouche in the area of Roderick and Glenwood streets. A warrants check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Takiyah Niani Lanceslin, 20, of Harrington Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams first offense.

A patrol officer was dispatched to the area of Federal Avenue and Egle Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The responding officer located the vehicle and identified the driver as Lanceslin. During the officer’s investigation, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Ray Raymond, 38, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Monday on a charge of violation of a protective order. Raymond posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.