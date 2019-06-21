Sheriff: Two booked on drug, gun charges after stop

Two men were arrested in Morgan City on drug and gun charges after authorities stopped a vehicle with a cracked windshield, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Nathan Rollins, 23, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and on additional charges of no driver’s license, two counts of possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a felon and possession of counterfeit controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (38 grams).

—Chad Ross, 26, of East Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of counterfeit controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (38 grams), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer and two counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Federal Avenue in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield. Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rollins, and a passenger, Ross.

During the investigation, detectives located drugs and firearms inside the vehicle, Smith said. Rollins and Ross were booked into parish jail. Bail for Ross was set at $150,000. No bail was set for Rollins.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 44 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Titanesia McDaniel Clarkston, 37, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Centerville in reference to a possible theft. A short time later, the deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, Smith said.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Clarkston, and was advised through dispatch that she was driving under suspension, the sheriff said. Clarkston was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Vyonca Salazar, 55, of Andres Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of leash law violation.

A deputy made contact with Salazar while investigating an unrelated complaint. The deputy was advised through dispatch that Salazar held active warrants for her arrest. Salazar was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Dustin James Vaughn, 42, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace by language, two counts of battery on a police officer and three counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Bayou Vista in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Vaughn. While speaking with deputies, Vaughn became irate and began to use foul language towards the deputies, Smith said.

As deputies attempted to take Vaughn into custody, he physically resisted, the sheriff said. Vaughn was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tasha Fuentes, 38, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with improper supervision of a minor and keeping of vicious dogs or animals.

Fuentes was arrested at the police department on a warrant charging her with improper supervision of a minor stemming from a complaint from city court. The vicious dogs charge stemmed from an incident in which an officer investigated a complaint at Fuentes’ home where she was found to have a pit bull dog, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Odie Nadar, 36, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

—Jana Gilmore, 33, of Arcemont Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Gilmore and Nadar were arrested after a corrections officer noticed damage to newly installed equipment in the jail. The officer noticed the damage while doing cell checks and stated that no other inmates had occupied that cell, Blair said. Both Gilmore and Nadar were booked on the additional charge.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.