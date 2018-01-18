Sheriff: Two booked on animal cruelty charge after dog’s death

Two people have been charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal after authorities found a dead dog that had died in Amelia after being left outside without proper shelter during frigid weather, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Leslie Matthews, 42, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals.

—Hodges Matthews, 39, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Sunday, a deputy patrolling Amelia observed a dog inside of a doghouse in the front yard of a home on Friendship Alley.

The deputy observed that the animal was unresponsive and found that the dog was dead, Anslum said. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy collected evidence that residents left the animal outdoors during extremely cold weather without proper shelter, which resulted in the dog’s death, Anslum said.

The deputy obtained warrants for the residents on animal cruelty charges. On Wednesday, the deputy located Leslie Matthews and Hodges Matthews at the home on the warrants and transported them to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement for booking. Hodges Matthews was released on $1,000 bail. Bail is set at $1,000 for Leslie Matthews.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kayla Aucoin, 24, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zones.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Berwick and Morgan City areas observed a vehicle cross over the fog line of the roadway several times on the U.S. 90 bridge. Detectives made a traffic stop.

As they made contact with the female driver, detectives observed her attempt to conceal an item, Anslum said. The driver was identified as Aucoin. After detectives received consent to search Aucoin, they observed a bag of methamphetamine fall from beneath her sweater to the ground, Anslum said.

The subsequent investigation led detectives to Aucoin’s home where they located additional methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. There were two children inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Aucoin’s home is located within 2,000 feet of a park, church, and school. Aucoin was transported to jail for booking.

—Shelly Landry, 33, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining where forbidden.

A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at a business on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with several subjects at the location and collected evidence that Landry was yelling and cursing at another patron and refused to leave after being asked to do so several times, Anslum said. Landry was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ben P. Louviere, 39, of Pine Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Louviere was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on a city court warrant. Louviere was jailed.

—Jeffrey A. Foster, 55, of West Sixth Street in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Foster was located and arrested in the area of Duke Street on a city court warrant. Foster was jailed.

—Shelton Phillips, 22, of Georgetown Road in Franklin, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fig Street without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Phillips, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Phillips was also in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Phillips was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Elaina Ashmore, 18, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on charges of license plate required and possession of promethazine hydrochloride. Ashmore was awaiting bail to be set.

—Mitchell Guilbeau, 23, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Franklin, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of promethazine chloride. Guilbeau was awaiting bail to be set.

—Aaron Cage, 26, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer. Bail was set at $451.