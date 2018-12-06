Sheriff: Two Bayou Vista suspects face list of charges

Four suspects were arrested, including two on numerous charges, after authorities went to a Bayou Vista home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jared Loupe, 41, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer by force, battery of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on 13 warrants for failure to appear on charges of six counts of possession of methamphetamine, 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of alprazolam, two counts of illegal use, consumption or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, four counts of possession of hydrocodone, two counts of operating a vehicle while license is suspended-revoked-canceled, four counts of improper lane usage, two counts of possession of clonazepam, two counts of possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, three counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, two counts of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, two counts of possession of methamphetamine between 28-200 grams, two counts of possession of fentanyl and two counts of possession of schedule II drugs.

—Korianne Parker, 29, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of anabolic steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone (church, school, park), resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of alprazolam, possession of hydrocodone, possession of Subutex, possession of acetaminophen/codeine, operating a vehicle while license is suspended-revoked-canceled, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Teraza Foster, 51, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone (church, school, park) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Garrett Topham, 43, of Elm Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A narcotics detective was called to a home on Carol Road in Bayou Vista to assist patrol with a narcotics investigation. The deputies had observed a truck pull up at the residence of Parker who had active warrants for her arrest. A male subject exited the vehicle and was recognized as Loupe, who also had active warrants for his arrest, Anslum said.

As deputies surrounded the house, Loupe was observed trying to run out of the back of the house but went back inside when he saw deputies. Loupe exited out the front door of the house where the detective made contact with him. As the detective tried to take Loupe into custody, Loupe resisted and during the struggle the detective was struck by Loupe, Anslum said.

Parker came to the door and when deputies ordered her to get back, she shut and locked the door. Deputies gained entry into the home and made contact with Parker and Foster. Through the investigation, warrants for Parker were verified. Drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Parker and Foster were also found in the home, Anslum said.

While at the home, deputies also made contact with Topham as he sat in the truck in front of the house. Deputies learned that Topham had an active warrant for his arrest. The deputies advised Topham of the warrant and he was taken into custody.

Foster was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Loupe, Parker and Topham were jailed with no bail set yet.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 23 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Don Fryou, 30, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of resisting an officer and driving under suspension.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista went to a home on South Road in reference to a subject with active warrants. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Fryou and advised him of the warrants. Fryou was booked into jail and then released on $3,000 bail.

—Jonathan Ashley, 30, of 9th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft of goods less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to U.S. 90 east in Bayou Vista in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Ashley and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Ashley was jailed with no bail set.

—Curtis Gaudet Jr., 25, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of simple battery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

A transportation deputy made contact with Gaudet as he was transported to parish jail from another agency for booking. No bail was set.

Blair reported that officers responded to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kacy L. Norman, 33, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with two counts of drug court violation.

Norman was located at her home on North First Street and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Norman was jailed.

—George L. Adair Jr., 45, of School Lane in Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with six counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Adair was transported from the Lafourche Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Adair was jailed.

—Robert W. Levitt Jr., 55, of Portier Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on La. 70 in regard to an individual that appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and were able to awaken the individual, identified as Levitt.

A warrant check was done on Levitt, who had an active arrest warrant for city court, Blair said. Levitt was jailed.

—Donald Turner, 67, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Turner was placed under arrest at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a November incident during which Turner allegedly went into a home and took several items, Blair said. Turner was jailed.

—Jerry L. Norman, 56, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a home on Fourth Street in regard to a disturbance and possible illegal drug activity. Officers arrived and made contact with Norman, who was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Norman was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Demetria D’Lynn Pauley, 43, of Veterans Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace-fighting. Pauley posted $459 cash bail.

—Balee Elaine Verdin, 17, of Veterans Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace-fighting. Verdin was released on recognizance bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jermy Hall, 28, of Russel Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday on a New Iberia City Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of resisting arrest by false identification and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property. Hall was jailed with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.