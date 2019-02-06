Sheriff: Two arrested after drugs found at business

A Patterson man was charged with possession of six different drugs with intent to distribute after detectives learned of possible drug activity in the Morgan City area. A Gibson woman was also arrested with the man, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jarrad Cannon, 39, of Ellis Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of Nifedipine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and transactions involving drug proceeds.

—Sable Leal, 29, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, monetary instrument abuse and possession of Xanax with intent to distribute.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section in a joint investigation with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received information of possible narcotics activity taking place at a business in the Morgan City area.

The business is within 2,000 feet of a school. The detectives went to the location and made contact with Cannon and Leal. During the investigation, the detectives found a large amount of drugs, currency and drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Both Cannon and Leal were jailed.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Derrick Riley, 30, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, abuse of toxic vapors and criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was notified by dispatch of a subject inside the Morgan City branch office who held active warrants for his arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Riley. The deputy advised Riley of the warrants and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Roland Loupe, 32, of Sandra Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI-child endangerment, expired inspection sticker, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and driving on a protection levee.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 70. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver, identified as Loupe, who stated that he was driving on the levee where his vehicle became stuck.

At some point, his vehicle slid into the wooded area. Loupe appeared intoxicated, and officers noticed a small child inside the vehicle along with an open container of an alcoholic beverage, Blair said.

Loupe performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.136 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Loupe was placed under arrest. The child was picked up by a guardian. Loupe was jailed.

—Tarell R. Boulanger, 27, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear for trial and one count of failure to appear for trial.

Boulanger was arrested at the police department on warrants for city court and the Thibodaux Police Department. Boulanger was jailed.

—Terrell V. Bullock, 25, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Eighth Street regarding a theft. Officers arrived and management provided video surveillance of the theft. From the surveillance, officers were able to identify the suspect as Bullock.

Police located Bullock on Cottonwood Street. Bullock admitted to the theft, Blair said. Bullock was jailed.

—Storm A. Griffin, 18, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday on charges of switched license plate, window tint violation, no inspection sticker and no vehicle registration.

—Casey Chenevert, 21, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with disturbing the peace-fistic encounters and telephone harassment and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard observed a vehicle with improper window tint. The officer determined that the license plate on the vehicle had been switched, Blair said.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver was identified as Griffin. The passenger, Chenevert, was asked to exit the vehicle. A warrant check revealed that Chenevert had warrants for her arrest.

Chenevert was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both Griffin and Chenevert were jailed.

—Craig O. Robinson, 31, of Mayon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Robinson was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on Mallard Street. When officers made contact with Robinson, he had placed what appeared to be marijuana into his mouth, Blair said.

Officers also located suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana in the area of the front passenger seat where Robinson was sitting, Blair said. Robinson was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.