Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest of Bayou Vista man in possession of drugs

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Bayou Vista man in possession of drugs

Staff Report

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Bayou Vista man in possession of Suboxone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—George Davison Harvey III, 37, of Crane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license, turning movements and required signals, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drugs (Suboxone), and possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine).

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to use proper turn signals. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Harvey, and drugs were located. Harvey was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Odie Marie Guillory, 37, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to a welfare concern complaint on U.S. 90 in Amelia. The deputy made contact with Guillory and during the investigation, drugs were found. Guillory was jailed with no bail set.

—Harold Demon Bias, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle cross the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Bias. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Bias was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bias was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—A male juvenile, 15, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile. A deputy conducted a follow-up investigation regarding a runaway juvenile, and after speaking to a witness, the juvenile was located at a residence and arrested. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Damon Johnson, 42, of Brownell Homes in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office as well as two warrants from the City Court of Morgan City for contempt of court and failure to appear to pay fine. Johnson was located at an La. 182 business and identified by officers who learned that Johnson had warrants from City Court of Morgan City and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Johnson was jailed.

—Nicholas Gamble, 39, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal trespassing. Officers were investigating a complaint at an La. 182 business when they learned Gamble had warrants from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gamble was jailed.

—Kylah Weeden, 26, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no turn signal and driving under suspension. An officer in the area of Veterans Boulevard observed a vehicle making a turn without using a turn signal. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Weeden. Weeden told the officer she did not have her driver’s license on her at the time, Blair said. A computer check showed that Weeden was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Weeden was jailed.

—Tony Broussard, 22, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine). Officers saw a male subject walking in the area of Everett Street and stopped to speak with him. Officers were given consent to search the male subject, identified as Broussard. A bag containing a white powdered substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in Broussard’s pockets, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Taylor Patterson, 24, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace (fighting). Patterson was jailed and bond was paid in the amount of $357.

—Wilbert J. Businelle, 41, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace (fighting). Businelle was jailed and bond was paid in the amount of $357.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.