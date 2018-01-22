Sheriff: Third person arrested in dog’s cold weather death

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog that died earlier this month in Amelia after it was left outside of a home during frigid weather, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Emma Matthews, 64, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Jan. 14, a deputy patrolling Amelia observed a dog inside of a doghouse in the front yard of a home on Friendship Alley.

The deputy observed that the animal was unresponsive and found that the dog was dead. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy collected evidence that residents left the animal outdoors during extremely cold weather without proper shelter which resulted in the dog’s death, Anslum said.

The deputy obtained warrants for the residents on animal cruelty charges. Matthews turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center after learning of the warrant for her arrest. Two other people had previously been arrested in the case. Matthews was released on $1,500 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 122 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Daniel Elliott, 18, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Friday on charges of two counts of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy met with store security personnel and collected evidence that Elliott concealed items in his clothing two separate times before leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, Anslum said. Elliott was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Ti’ryce Oliney, 21, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy met with store security personnel and collected evidence that Oliney concealed items in a shopping bag with the intention of stealing the goods, Anslum said. Oliney was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Nicholas Picou, 37, of Josie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and improper lane usage.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Brashear Avenue in Morgan City after observing the driver cross over the centerline and the fog line. The deputy identified the driver as Picou and smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and his body, Anslum said.

The deputy also observed other indicators of impairment, and Picou did poorly on a field sobriety test, Anslum said. Picou was jailed and then released on $5,250 bail.

—Shamus Dardeau, 42, of Clarke Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Saturday on a Morgan City Court warrant charging him with theft and contempt of court. A deputy located Dardeau at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail with no bail set.

—Bradford Jones, 39, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, possession of marijuana, a warrant charging him with issuing worthless checks and Morgan City Court warrants charging him with driving under suspension, improper lane usage and contempt of court.

Deputies responding to a report of a fight at a business in Amelia spoke with several people, including Jones. During the course of the investigation, deputies found that Jones gave them a false name and that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest from St. Mary Parish and the City Court of Morgan City, Anslum said.

During a search of Jones, a deputy located a marijuana cigarette. Jones was jailed with no bail set.

—Hallie Toups, 45, of Doris Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding and direct contempt of court.

While working in Amelia, a deputy spoke with Toups and located the active warrant for his arrest. Toups was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Jeffrey Schexnider, 38, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy met with store security personnel and collected evidence that Shexnider took an item from its packaging and left the store without paying for it, Anslum said.

The deputy transported Shexnider to parish jail for booking. Shexnider was later released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Charles Brooks, 59, of Hamilton Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Monday on charges of speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles and possession of marijuana.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Brooks.

The deputy found that Brooks was driving with a suspended license, Anslum said. While speaking with Brooks, the deputy learned that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. The deputy located a marijuana cigar and also observed an open can of beer inside the vehicle. Following the investigation, Brooks was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 86 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Anthony L. Ledbetter, 28, of 36th Street in Bay City, Michigan, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a local motel in the area of Eighth Street in regard to a person that was outside causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived, and Ledbetter was identified as the person involved. Ledbetter was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Ledbetter was jailed.

—Kristi K. Adams, 38, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Adams was located and arrested in the area of Ditch Avenue on a city court warrant. Adams was jailed.

—Sammie Pigott Jr., 48, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Mallard Street in regard to someone attempting to make entry into an apartment. Officers arrived, and Pigott was identified as the person involved, Blair said.

Police found evidence that Pigott attempted to gain entry into one of the apartments that were vacant, Blair said. Pigott was jailed.

—Gary P. Fryou Jr., 26, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Fryou was identified as the driver. Fryou was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Fryou performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and registered 0.19 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Fryou was jailed.

—Ronald C.W. Morgel, 40, of Port Royal Way in Houma, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, improper lane usage and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Onstead Street in the opposite lane of travel. A stop was initiated, and Morgel was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Morgel was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Morgel was also in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle. Morgel refused to submit to a chemical test. Morgel was jailed.

—Oshaye S. Wolfe, 23, of Williams Street in Houma, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, misuse of a temporary tag, no insurance and display of temporary license plates.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard without a visible license plate. A stop was initiated, and Wolfe was identified as the driver.

Police located a temporary license plate, which had been altered, Blair said. Wolfe had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle Wolfe was operating did not have proper insurance, Blair said. Wolfe was jailed.

—Albert Stevens, 44, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and no seat belt.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the driver was not properly restrained.

A stop was initiated, and Stevens was identified as the driver. Stevens had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating was not properly insured, Blair said. Stevens was jailed.

—Seantelle M. Treto, 32, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear for arraignment. Treto was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Treto was jailed.

—Rhett J. Aucoin, 22, of La. 1 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 70 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Aucoin was identified as the driver. Aucoin had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

—Blade J. Jett, 28, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Justa Street without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Jett was identified as the driver. Jett was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Jett was jailed.

—Ryan J. Spivey, 37, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage, registration required, license plate required, no insurance and inspection required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Brashear Avenue in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane.

A stop was initiated, and Spivey was identified as the driver. According to reports, Spivey had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating didn’t have registration, a license plate, insurance or an inspection sticker, Blair said. Spivey was jailed.

—Kenneth Washington Jr., 20, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of La. 182 in which Washington was an occupant. Washington was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Washington was jailed.

—Courtlin M. Carter, 29, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with aggravated assault and failure to appear for a contempt hearing.

Carter was located and arrested in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on a Morgan City police and 16th Judicial District Court warrant.

The warrant from the Morgan City police stems from a May 27, 2017, investigation during which Carter allegedly threatened a victim, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Carter’s arrest. Carter was jailed.

—Ricky L. Tate II, 35, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 5:38 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Tate was an occupant. Tate was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Tate was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Seantelle Treto, 32, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of two tail lights required and driving under suspension. Treto posted $1,250 bail.

—Gabriel White, 17, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with cyberbullying. White posted $500 bail.

—Troxey Bullock, 40, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday on charges of license plate required and driving under suspension. Bullock posted $1,250 bail.