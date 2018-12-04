Sheriff: Theft suspect caught with drugs

A theft suspect was arrested in Morgan City after she was caught with drugs without a prescription, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Terry Ratliff, 47, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of gabapentin without a prescription and on warrants charging her with theft of goods and failure to appear for theft-two or more prior convictions.

Detectives observed Ratliff walking out of her home and getting into a car. The detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and advised Ratliff of the active warrants for her arrest. Through the stop, the detectives found drugs in her possession, Anslum said. Ratliff was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Amanda Parker, 38, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Monday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

A corrections deputy made contact with Parker when she turned herself in on an active warrant for her arrest at parish jail. Parker was released on $4,000 bail.

—Victor Billiot, 29, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespassing.

A corrections deputy made contact with Billiot when a bondsman turned him in at parish jail on an active warrant for his arrest. Billiot was released on $7,500 bail.

—Jeffery Kidd, 48, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives patrolling the area of Berwick smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The detectives exited their vehicle and found that the odor was coming from the open door of a home on Second Street. Detectives located Kidd who had marijuana in his possession, Anslum said. Kidd was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Krystal L. Meranta, 29, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Meranta was transported from the Assumption Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Meranta was jailed.

—Mark J. Hash, 44, of Tammy Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on Marguerite Street in regard to an individual asleep inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the individual, identified as Hash. While speaking with officers, Hash appeared to be under the influence of some type of illegal narcotic, Blair said.

Police located drug paraphernalia in Hash’s possession. Hash was jailed.

—Jermaine Thompson, 33, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court for no insurance.

Thompson was located on La. 70 and arrested on a city court warrant. Thompson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.