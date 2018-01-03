Sheriff: Suspect struck man with gun

A 43-year-old Amelia man has been arrested after striking another man with a handgun during an argument, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Floiran Santos, 43, of Waterworks Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated assault with a firearm.

On Dec. 16, a deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance on West Syls Lane in Amelia. The deputy collected evidence that Santos produced a handgun and struck another man with the weapon during an argument between the two, Hebert said.

The deputy found that the handgun was reported as stolen. The deputy obtained a warrant for Santos’ arrest. Another deputy located Santos at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Santos was released on $16,000 bail.

Hebert reported that deputies responded to 192 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Vivian Francis, 28, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, improper child restraint and operating a vehicle with an obstructed windshield.

Francis was also booked on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrants for Francis. Francis was released on $2,000 bail.

—Summer Billiot, 32, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft of goods and remaining where forbidden.

Billiot was also booked on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods, remaining where forbidden, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and resisting an officer by providing false information.

During booking at parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrants for Billiot’s arrest. Bail is set at $10,000.

—Terry Kennerson, 28, of Canal Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A deputy located Kennerson at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Bail is set at $7,302.20.

—Elmer Galeas, 26, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Friday on a charge of violating the parish leash law. A deputy working in the area of Beau Lane observed a dog running loose in the area and identified the owner of the animal as Galeas, Hebert said. Galeas was released on a summons to appear in court March 7.

—Tiffany Remedies, 28, of Kellers Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of MDMA. A deputy located Remedies at her home on the warrant and transported her to parish jail. No bail is set.

—Frank Lombas Jr., 43, of Kellers Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of taking or possessing over limit or undersized freshwater gamefish.

A deputy located Lombas at his home on the warrant and then he was taken to parish jail. Lombas was released on $1,500 bail.

—Tyler Rogers, 23, of Lagonda Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Friday on a charge of violation of the parish leash law. A deputy responded to an animal complaint on Lagonda Road and found evidence that a dog belonging to Rogers was running loose, Hebert said. Rogers was released on a summons to appear in court March 7.

—Christian Callender, 18, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Friday on a justice of the peace warrant charging him with theft of goods. A deputy located Callender at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Callender was released on $1,000 bail.

—Marc Duhon, 30, of Cynthia Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. A deputy located Duhon at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Bail is set at $100,000.

—Merlin Venable, 54, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain automobile liability insurance. A deputy located Venable at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Venable was released on $1,000 bail.

—Jolene Melancon, 36, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. Melancon turned herself in at the sheriff’s office in Morgan City. A deputy transported her to parish jail. Melancon was released on $365 bail.

—Amber Lovell, 30, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs. A deputy located Lovell at her home on the warrant and transported her to parish jail. No bail is set.

—John Whitten Jr., 35, of East Park Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A deputy traveling in the Patterson area observed a vehicle weaving between lanes and onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Whitten. The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the pick-up truck, Hebert said.

The deputy also observed that Whitten showed other signs of impairment. Whitten performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Hebert said. The deputy transported Whitten to parish jail. Whitten was released on $2,750 bail.

—Whitney Hines, 28, of Ross Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding, operating a vehicle with expired motor vehicle inspection and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Garden City area of La. 182 found that the driver, Hines, had an active warrant for her arrest. Hines was transported to parish jail. Hines was released on $445 bail.

—Jayce LeBlanc, 20, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft. A deputy investigating a complaint of a possible theft in Bayou Vista collected evidence that LeBlanc left a store property with a motorized shopping cart, Hebert said. LeBlanc was transported to jail and released on $2,500 bail.

—Jacoby Chevalier, 32, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driver must be licensed, reckless operation with an accident, criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

Deputies investigating a complaint of hit-and-run driving collected evidence that Chevalier drove off the roadway on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area and struck a stop sign causing damage to the vehicle he was operating.

The vehicle did not belong to Chevalier. Deputies also learned that Chevalier did not have a license to drive, Hebert said.

During the investigation, deputies found evidence that Chevalier pushed a woman in the presence of a small child. Chevalier was jailed with no bail set.

—Henry Adams Jr., 44, of La. 182 in Centerville, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass. A narcotics detective responded to a complaint of trespassing on private property north of Wilson’s Boat Landing in the Patterson area. The detective collected evidence that Adams was knowingly running his deer dogs onto private property, Hebert said. Adams was transported to parish jail and released on $1,000 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Kerwin Webb, 42, of Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a hearing.

Webb was located and arrested in the area of 11th Street on an active warrant held by the 16th Judicial District Court. Webb was jailed.

—Kasey L. Thomas, 33, of East Highland Avenue in Phoenix, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for exploitation of the infirmed.

Thomas was located and arrested at the police department on an arrest warrant held for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Thomas was jailed.

—Rickie J. Hayes, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Hayes was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court warrant. Hayes was jailed.

—Devin F. Metrejean, 24, of Alabama Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Metrejean was located and arrested in the area of Alabama Street on a city court warrant. Metrejean was jailed.

—Dwayne Hoskins, 52, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for court. Hoskins was located and arrested in the area of Myrtle Street on a city court warrant. Hoskins was jailed.

—Joshua Pojar, 35, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived, and Pojar was found in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Pojar was jailed.

—Brandon Durkin, 25, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Durkin was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Durkin was jailed.

—Tiffany L. Remedies, 28, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Remedies was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Remedies was jailed.

—Tricia D. Grogan, 47, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:44 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Grogan was located and arrested in the area of Onstead Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 4, 2016, investigation when Grogan allegedly stole $175 from the victim, Blair said. A warrant was prepared for Grogan’s arrest. Grogan was jailed.

—Summer Billiot, 32, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear for trial. Billiot was located and arrested in the area of Mallard Street on city court warrants. Billiot was jailed.

—Joshua P. Roshell, 23, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Saturday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Roshell was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Roshell was jailed.

—Edward J. Williams, 37, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Williams was located and arrested in the area of Freret Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Williams was jailed.

—Jack Canada, 62, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived and Canada was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Luis Colon, 51, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and loud music from a vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street with excessive music emitting from the vehicle. A stop was initiated, and Colon, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Colon was jailed.

—Linda M. Dauzat, 50, of Susan Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Dauzat was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Police found evidence that Dauzat operated her vehicle in a careless manner, which resulted in the crash.

She also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Dauzat was jailed.

—Jason J. Lefleur, 45, of Isle of Cuba Road in Schriever, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle enter La. 182 directly in front of the officer who had to take evasive action to avoid a crash. A stop was initiated, and Lefleur, the driver, was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Lefleur performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.150 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Lefleur was jailed.

—Timothy Collier, 18, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple burglary.

Patrol officers responded to the area of St. Clair Street in regard to a vehicle burglary. Officers arrived and Timothy Collier was identified as the person involved. Police found evidence that Collier had burglarized a vehicle in the area, Blair said. Collier was jailed.

—Amon D. Solone, 28, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Ditch Avenue at a high rate of speed. A stop was initiated, and Solone, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Solone was jailed.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 27, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lighting, improper turning, no insurance and on a hold for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers saw a vehicle being operated in the area of Second Street with improper lighting. The vehicle was also seen negotiating an improper turn.

A stop was initiated, and Broussard was identified as the driver, Blair said. The vehicle that Broussard was operating did not have proper insurance, and Broussard held an active warrant through 32nd Judicial District Court. Broussard was jailed.

—Jarvis Melton, 31, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Melton was located and arrested in the area of Bowman Street on city court warrants. Melton was jailed.

—Heather D. LaCoste, 33, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

LaCoste was located and arrested in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on a city court warrant. LaCoste was jailed.

—Stanley Ruffin Sr., 50, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Second Street without proper brake lighting. A stop was initiated, and Ruffin, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ruffin was jailed.

—Germain Singleton, 36, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday on charges of battery on a police officer and resisting an officer.

—Terrell Irvin, 19, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

—Charles A. Watts Jr., 20, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Patrol officers were at a home in the area of Orange Street on an unrelated complaint. While there they detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the home. Police made contact with the occupants at which time Singleton, Irvin, Watts Jr. and a juvenile male were located.

During the investigation, Singleton committed a battery on an officer and attempted to flee the home, Blair said. Irvin was found to hold warrants through city court. Watts, who provided officers with a false name during the investigation and was later identified, was found to hold an active warrant through 16th Judicial District Court, Blair said.

The juvenile male was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Singleton, Irvin, Watts and the juvenile were booked into jail. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

—Kasey L. Pojar, 32, of Frances Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and on a warrant charging her with criminal damage to coin operated devices.

Pojar was located and arrested in the area of First Street on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. During the investigation, Pojar allegedly provided officers with a false name, Blair said. Pojar was jailed.

—Juan G. Sac, 26, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street fail to stop at a stop sign. A stop was initiated, and Sac was identified. Sac didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Sac was jailed.

—Gregory S. McGlory, 30, of Malapart Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

—Derek Harrell, 30, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and McGlory was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Harrell was identified as an occupant.

McGlory had a suspended driver’s license. Harrell had an active warrant through city court. McGlory and Harrell were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Kerry Aucoin Jr., 39, of La. 1 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and no turn signal. Aucoin was awaiting bail to be set.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Brandon Givens, 20, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested Dec. 26, 2017, on a charge of unlawful use of a state ID to gain access into a gaming facility and released on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to someone trying to use an ID that did not belong to the person, Hutchinson said. During the investigation, police learned that Givens was involved, and he was arrested, Hutchinson said.