Sheriff: Suspect struck, bit victim

A 35-year-old Bayou Vista man was booked on a domestic abuse battery charge stemming from an incident during which he struck and bit someone, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Shawn Fulfer, 35, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery, reckless operation, open container, no insurance and driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista in reference to a domestic abuse battery complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who stated that during an argument, Fulfer had struck and bitten the victim before leaving the home in a vehicle, Smith said.

Sometime later, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description traveling west on U.S. 90 faster than the posted speed limit near the Baldwin/Charenton exit. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Fulfer.

Through the stop, deputies observed an open container of alcoholic beverage and learned that Fulfer’s driver’s license was suspended, the sheriff said. Fulfer was jailed with bail set at $2,250.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Krystal Meranta, 29, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting officer or arrest and disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a person who stated that he had been in an argument with Meranta before she walked away from the business.

Moments later, the deputy made contact with Meranta in the area of Clarke Road and La. 182. During the investigation, Meranta was loud and uncooperative, Smith said. Meranta was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

—Darren Anderson, 35, of Ansley Place Court in Houma, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended-revoked-canceled.

A corrections deputy made contact with Anderson when a bondsman turned him in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a bond revocation. Anderson was booked on the warrant and jailed with no bail set.

—Brent Rock, 28, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

While deputies were working an unrelated complaint, they made contact with Rock at a home on Clarke Road. Dispatch advised that Rock held an active warrant for his arrest. Rock was advised of the warrant and transported to St. Mary Parish jail. Bail was set at $3,230.63.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Virgis M. Metrejean, 55, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Monday on charges of expired license plate, no tail lamps, driving under suspension, no registration, no insurance, and possession of methamphetamine, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

An officer on La. 70 observed a vehicle with only one functioning tail lamp. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Metrejean, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle was not insured, Blair said.

During the traffic stop, Metrejean was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. Metrejean was jailed.

—Amy Jackson, 36, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Monday on charges of no turn signal, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

An officer in the area of Victor II Boulevard observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while turning on David Drive. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Jackson, was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The officer also noticed two small children inside the vehicle. The children were released to a guardian. Jackson was jailed.

—Cody M. Duhon, 35, of Kaplan, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees, probation violation and failure to pay fines.

Duhon was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Latasha J. Wolf, 32, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines. Wolf was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Wolf was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.