Sheriff: Suspect booked on drug warrant

A 35-year-old Patterson man was booked on a warrant stemming from an April incident when detectives searched his home and found Xanax pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Travis Morin, 35, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of dangerous substance in presence of a juvenile.

Narcotics section detectives made contact with Morin on a traffic stop conducted by Morgan City Police Department detectives. The warrant stemmed from an investigation initiated April 5. Detectives executed a search warrant at Morin’s home where they located marijuana, Xanax pills and items of drug paraphernalia, Anslum said.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that minor children were present at the home. Morin’s home was located within 2,000 feet of a church. Morin was booked into parish jail and then released on $12,000 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Justin Ford, 27, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft. Ford was transported from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail was set.

—Macy Wiggins, 19, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with no license plate lights, possession of Xanax and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics Section detectives patrolling Bayou Vista located Wiggins at a home on Southwest Road. The warrant stemmed from an investigation initiated Jan. 13. Detectives conducted a traffic stop with Wiggins and found evidence that she was in possession of Xanax in a drug-free zone, Anslum said. Wiggins was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tyler Brewer, 25, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Brewer was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Thursday investigation when officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that the parties involved had already departed the scene.

The victim later filed a report with the police department in regard to a battery that had been committed. Brewer was identified during the investigation. Brewer allegedly struck the victim during an altercation. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Brewer’s arrest. Brewer was jailed.

—Shade Suire, 25, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear for drug court.

Suire was located and arrested in the area of Chestnut Drive on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Suire was jailed.

—Meghan R. Scarbrough, 30, of La. 668 in Morgan City, was arrested at noon Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment. Scarbrough was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Scarbrough was jailed.

—Matthew T. Rollins, 24, of Diane Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a removal of a person. Officers arrived when Rollins was identified. Rollins was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Rollins was jailed.

—Jaleesha Hamilton, 38, of Mississippi, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived when Hamilton was identified. Hamilton allegedly took items valued at $25.73 without paying for them. Hamilton was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Brandie Tucker, 25, of Lady of the Lake Road in St. Martinville, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Friday on charges of flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no turn signal. Bail was set at $6,250.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.