Sheriff: Suspect almost struck vehicle in chase

A 29-year-old Berwick man was caught by narcotics detectives after he fled from them in a vehicle when they tried to make a traffic stop, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Cody Pearce, 29, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer and no driver’s license.

Sheriff’s office narcotics detectives patrolling Berwick observed a vehicle enter their lane of travel head-on in a curve of River Road. Detectives initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated, fled from detectives, and nearly struck another vehicle.

Detectives followed the vehicle to a driveway on Pacific Street where the driver came to a stop. The driver, identified as Pearce, refused to comply with detectives’ commands.

Pearce was taken into custody and detectives found that he was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license. Pearce was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Desmond Richard, 35, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, no motor vehicle insurance, no driver’s license on person, proper equipment required on vehicles and failure to change address.

A deputy observed a vehicle crossing over the fog line on U.S. 90 in Calumet. The deputy also observed that the temporary license plate tag displayed on the vehicle was illegible.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Richard. The deputy found that he did not have his driver’s license with him and that he was operating the vehicle without insurance. The deputy also found that the vehicle was registered in another state when Richard has been a resident of St. Mary Parish. Richard was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

—Joel Claudio, 40, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Percocet, careless operation of a motor vehicle and licensee must give notice of change of address.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle parked in the roadway on Friendship Alley. The deputy located the driver, identified him as Claudio, and found that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Claudio was jailed with no bail set.

—Torance Campbell, 25, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Monday for failure to properly signal a turn, possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives of the Narcotics Section patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to signal two turns and conducted a traffic stop on Neptune Street. Detectives identified Campbell as the driver.

While speaking with him, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located a bag of marijuana, Hebert said. Detectives also found that Campbell had an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from a traffic stop that occurred in Morgan City.

Detectives stopped a vehicle for crossing over the solid white fog line on U.S. 90. During the traffic stop investigation, detectives smelled the odor of burning marijuana. Detectives searched Campbell and located a bag of marijuana in his pocket. Drug paraphernalia was subsequently located inside the vehicle. Campbell was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lisa L. Guerrero, 35, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial and on charges of expired driver’s license, improper lighting, no insurance and switched license plate.

—Christine Hughes, 33, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Guerrero was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Guerrero had an expired driver’s license, no insurance and the license plate displayed was registered to another vehicle. Guerrero also held active warrants for her arrest through the 16th Judicial District Court.

Hughes was an occupant in the vehicle and had active city court warrants. Guerrero and Hughes were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.