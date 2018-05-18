Sheriff: Sex offender failed to notify authorities of address change

A 56-year-old Morgan City man, twice convicted of a sex crime, was charged with failing to notify authorities of an address change as a sex offender, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Joseph Pollard Jr., 56, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender.

In 1989, Pollard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in St. Mary Parish. In 2003, Pollard was convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in St. Martin Parish.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Section conducted a compliance check on Pollard and found that he had moved from his registered address in Morgan City, Anslum said. The detective obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with the state sex offender registration requirement.

Pollard turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City after learning of the warrant for his arrest. Pollard was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Troy Carnley , 37, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of no insurance, switched or stolen license plate, criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

A deputy responded to a reported disturbance at a home in Bayou Vista and identified Carnley as the suspect in the incident. The deputy collected evidence that Carnley went onto private property and knocked on the door of a home causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, Anslum said.

The deputy issued descriptive information on Carnley and the vehicle he was driving to area police. During the investigation, the deputy found that Carnley had a switched license plate on the vehicle and that he was driving without insurance, Anslum said.

Morgan City police located Carnley in Morgan City. Following his arrest, Carnley was booked into parish jail with bail set at $1,750.

—Freddy Williams, 59, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple assault.

The warrant was issued after a deputy collected evidence that Williams made comments of a threatening nature toward a woman in April while at a home in Patterson, the sheriff said. A deputy located Williams at his home on the warrant and transported Williams to parish jail. Williams was released on $535 bail.

— Joycelyn Webb, 52, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of clonazepam, possession of promethazine, possession of cyclobenzaprine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Daniel Griffin, 41, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer with force or violence and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Narcotics section detectives conducted a search warrant at the home of Webb and Griffin. When they entered the location, they observed Griffin put a bag of cocaine in his mouth and attempt to swallow it, Anslum said. Detectives stopped him from ingesting the drug despite Griffin’s attempts to forcefully pull away from them.

Detectives also located four different types of pills in the home and found evidence that Webb was selling the drugs, Anslum said. Two children were present in the home when the drugs were located. The home is located across the street from a church.

No bail was set for Webb and Griffin.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gerald Jones Jr., 17, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Tiger Drive in regard to a battery that had been committed. Officers arrived when Jones was identified. Jones allegedly committed a battery on the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Jones was jailed.

—Samantha R. Jones, 34, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Jones was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Jones was jailed.

—Walter S. Banegas-Portillo, 21, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle, no insurance and on two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Banegas-Portillo was identified as one of the drivers of the vehicles involved. Police found evidence that Banegas-Portillo operated his vehicle in a careless manner, which resulted in the crash, Blair said.

Banegas-Portillo had a suspended driver’s license, the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance, and he had active arrest warrants through city court, Blair said. Banegas-Portillo was jailed.

—Brittany K. Cunningham, 23, of Natures Way in Walker, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Friday on charges of improper turning and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Cunningham was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Cunningham was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. K-9 Buddy with the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Cunningham was jailed.

—Caleb J. August, 17, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple burglary.

Patrol officers responded to the Morgan City Police Department in regard to a subject wanting to turn himself in on a crime. Officers arrived when August was identified.

August admitted to burglarizing a home on Laurel Street the previous day, Blair said. Police were investigating the burglary in question, and August was identified as a suspect. August was jailed.

—David A. Turner, 27, of Monarch Street in Houma, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Friday on a charge of attempted unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to an attempted burglary. Officers arrived when Turner was identified. Turner attempted to gain entry into a home in the area of Brashear Avenue, Blair said. Turner was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Tessie Miller, 41, of Thibodaux, was arrested at noon Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Miller posted $176 bail.

—Tyler Chenevert , 23, of Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated criminal damage to property. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.