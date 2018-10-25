Sheriff: Meth, cocaine, marijuana found in home

A 43-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges after detectives found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in a Siracusaville home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Wilbert Granger III, 43, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone (church).

Detectives went to a home on Joseph Street in Siracusaville to execute a search warrant. During the investigation, detectives found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, Anslum said. Granger was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Galen Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday on eight warrants for failure to appear on charges of contempt of court-probation fees, speeding, contempt of court-fine, four counts of contempt of court-terms of probation and disturbing the peace-language.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area were dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject with multiple active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department.

Upon arrival, the deputies located Ford and advised him of the active warrants. Ford was jailed with no bail set.

—Haley Turnage, 32, of Sycamore Street in Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft, resisting arrest or officer and misrepresentation during booking.

—Angelo Bernard, 33, of Heydeust Street in Detroit, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting complaint in progress. Upon arrival, the deputies located a man and woman identified as Turnage and Bernard.

Through the investigation, deputies found Turnage and Bernard to be in possession of stolen items, Anslum said. Additionally, Turnage gave a false name to the deputies while being arrested. Turnage and Bernard were booked into jail. Bail was set at $1,500 for Bernard. No bail was set for Turnage.

—Donald Goodwin Jr., 26, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Thursday on charges of no license plate light, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kaylin Driskell, 22, of Joseph Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Thursday on charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area observed a vehicle without a license plate light and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The deputies made contact with the driver, Goodwin, and the passenger, Driskell.

During the stop, deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Goodwin and Driskell were each released with a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Lashonta L. Lumpkin, 27, of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Franklin, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Lumpkin was released on $355 cash bail.

—Deangela Sophus, 26, of Isabella Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Sophus was jailed on $355 cash bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Tremayne Skinner, 41, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of parole violation.

Skinner was located at his home on Railroad Avenue and arrested on a warrant for Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. Skinner was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.