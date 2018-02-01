Sheriff: Man threatened deputy after animal cruelty arrest

A 39-year-old Amelia man, who had been arrested Jan. 17 in connection with a dog’s cold weather death, allegedly threatened a sheriff’s deputy transporting him to parish jail, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Hodges Matthews, 39, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with threatening a public official.

On Jan. 17, Hodges made verbal threats to a deputy who was transporting him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking, Anslum said.

The deputy obtained a warrant for his arrest. Narcotics detectives located Matthews at a home in Amelia on the warrant.

Matthews was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Hodges allegedly made the threats after he’d been arrested on an aggravated cruelty to an animal charge in connection with the death of a dog that was left outside of an Amelia home without proper shelter during extremely cold weather, Anslum said.

Two other people were also arrested in connection with the dog’s death.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Sabrina A. Acosta, 34, of Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Acosta was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Dec. 30, 2017, investigation after officers responded to the area of Idaho Street in regard to an unrelated matter which brought them in contact with Acosta.

Acosta was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. There were small children present during the time of the investigation. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Acosta was jailed.

—Douglas Marks, 46, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, driving under suspension, operation of an unsafe vehicle and condition of brakes.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Marks, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license and was operating a vehicle without operational equipment, which resulted in the crash, Blair said.

Marks was also in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. Marks was jailed.

—Kristin M. Aucoin, 24, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 disregard a traffic control. A stop was initiated, and Aucoin was identified as the driver.

Aucoin was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Aucoin was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aucoin registered 0.135 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Tyler Wilson, 45, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of prohibited acts-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

No bail was set.

—Rena Wilson, 39, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of prohibited acts-methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

No bail was set.

—Brandy Armond, 38, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and on an Assumption Parish warrant charging her with failure to appear. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.