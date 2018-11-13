Sheriff: Man had cocaine, marijuana, Viagra

A 41-year-old man was caught with cocaine, crack cocaine, a Viagra pill and marijuana after deputies stopped a vehicle in Amelia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Christopher Prince, 41, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of powdered cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Viagra without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, improper lane usage and resisting an officer.

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle cross over the fog line and the center line on La. 182 in Amelia. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Prince. During the investigation, K9 officer Buddy showed an odor response on the vehicle. The deputies found 2.5 grams of powdered cocaine, 37 rocks of crack cocaine, 76 grams of marijuana, a Viagra pill and a digital scale, Anslum said. Additionally, $1,491 in cash was seized pending forfeiture.

Prince was booked into jail and then released on $15,000 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 149 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brad Ackman, 39, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ackman. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Ackman’s license was suspended. Ackman was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Rena Wilson, 39, of Nini Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for battery on a police officer and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden, simple battery, disturbing the peace-offensive words and resisting an officer.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Nini Lane in Bayou Vista in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy located Wilson. Through the investigation, the deputy learned of active warrants for Wilson’s arrest. Wilson was jailed with bail set at $8,000.

—Christy Washington, 37, of Railway Alley in Gibson, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and driving in the right lane.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling in the left lane for several miles. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Washington. The deputies learned that Washington’s license was suspended. Washington was jailed with bail set at $1,250

—Glenn Rochel Jr., 35, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle cross over the fog line and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, Rochel. The deputy learned that Rochel’s license was suspended. Rochel was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Victor Crane Jr., 51, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and stop signs and yield signs.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, Crane. The deputy learned that Crane’s license was suspended. Crane was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Tyler Wilson, 46, of Nini Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Clonazepam.

—Rena Wilson, 39, of Nini Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective went to a home on Nini Lane in reference to locating a suspect involved in a battery upon another person. Upon arrival at the home, the detective located Tyler and Rena Wilson. The detective was given consent to search the home and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Rena Wilson was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019. Tyler Wilson was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Alexis L. Robertson, 33, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of topiramate, possession of zolpidem tartrate, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

—Randy G. Clark, 32, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of cocaine and warrants charging him with failure to appear in court, two counts of failure to pay probation fees, three counts of failure to pay fines, probation violation and simple cruelty to animals.

—James D. Robinson, 50, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to pay a probation fee and failure to pay a fine.

—Patrel M. Jenkins, 44, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of Lortab and topiramate.

The narcotics division executed a search warrant at a home on 11th Street. Officers located Robertson, Clark, Robinson and Jenkins inside the home. During the search, officers located suspected cocaine, Suboxone, pills identified as Lortab, topiramate, zolpidem tartrate and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. All subjects were jailed.

—Summer Billiot, 33, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with six counts of failure to pay fines. Billiot was located at her home on Mallard Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Billiot was jailed.

—Bryant K. Harris, 31, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a home on Railroad Avenue in regard to an unknown individual inside the victim’s home. Police arrived and located the individual identified as Harris. The victim observed Harris standing in his doorway, Blair said. Police also found suspected marijuana in Harris’ possession, Blair said. Harris was jailed.

—Courtlin M. Carter, 29, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial. Carter was located on La. 70 and arrested on a city court warrant. Carter was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Juan Lopez, 39, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6 a.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash and no driver’s license. He posted $252 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.