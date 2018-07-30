Sheriff: Man fled in vehicle after illegally firing gun

A 42-year-old Texas man was charged with illegal use of weapons and DWI in Amelia after he fled in a vehicle following a report of shots fired, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly fired shots in the air, but no one was hit by the gunfire, Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Detective Whytley Jones said.

—Pablo Garcia, 42, of Serenade Circle in Wimberley, Texas, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, DWI and illegal use of weapons.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to the area of West Side Park Lane for a shots fired complaint. The deputy found evidence that the person responsible fled the area in a vehicle. While continuing to search the area, the deputy observed a vehicle, matching the given description, traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Palourde Road, Anslum said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Garcia. Upon making contact with Garcia, the deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle and him, the sheriff said. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a 9mm firearm inside, Anslum said.

Garcia performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.228 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Anslum said. Garcia was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 108 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Karl Zimmer, 43, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Saturday on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City located Zimmer while serving a protective order. The deputy learned that Zimmer held an active warrant for his arrest. Zimmer was jailed with no bail set.

—Bridget Bergeron, 42, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a theft complaint at a business. The deputy found evidence that Bergeron attempted to leave the business without paying for items concealed on her, Anslum said. Bergeron was booked into jail and released on $1,500 bail.

—Reynol Lopez-Robley, 32, of Neptune Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Friday on charges of hit-and-run, careless operation, no driver’s license, no insurance and no vehicle registration.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 90 West near the Amelia exit. Upon arrival, the deputy located an unoccupied vehicle in the marsh. The deputy made contact with the driver, Lopez-Robley, and found evidence that he lost control of the vehicle, Anslum said.

The deputy learned that Lopez-Robley was operating the vehicle with no insurance and no registration. The deputy also learned that Lopez-Robley was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Lopez-Robley was booked into jail with bail set at $2,250.

—Daquien Poole, 22, of Faith Trailer Circle in Houma, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle cross the fog line and travel onto the shoulder of U.S. 90 near Cotten Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Poole. Upon making contact, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Anslum said. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a bag of marijuana. Poole was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

—Billy Bailey, 25, of Gueydan, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle traveling slowly in the left lane of travel on U.S. 90. The deputy made contact with Bailey and found that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Bailey was booked into jail and released on $1,000 bail.

—David Aucoin Jr., 22, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista made contact with Aucoin while investigating an unrelated call for service. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Aucoin’s arrest. During a search of Aucoin, the deputy located a marijuana grinder, Anslum said. Aucoin was jailed with no bail set.

—Justin Crews, 36, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and no license plate light.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle traveling on Lake Palourde Road without proper license plate lighting. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Crews. During the stop, the deputy learned that Crews was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, Anslum said. Crews was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Dmarcus Holly, 22, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A patrol officer in the area of Seventh Street observed a driver of a vehicle not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Holly, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Holly was jailed.

—DeMarcus S. Roy, 25, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to pay a fine and failure to pay probation fees.

Roy was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Roy was jailed.

—John F. Sanford, 49, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees and failure to pay fines. Sanford was located at a home on Spruce Street and arrested on city court warrants. Sanford was jailed.

—Erica Boudreaux, 30, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace offensive language.

Officers responded to a home on Roderick Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and were told by witnesses that Boudreaux had been yelling and using profanities and had been asked to leave the area several times, Blair said. Officers located Boudreaux in the area and placed her under arrest. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Caleb A. Guerrero, 27, of South Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Friday on charges of criminal trespass and driving under suspension.

Officers responded to a home on Sixth Street in regard to an individual trespassing. The victim stated that Guerrero had come onto the property without permission, wanting to cause a disturbance, Blair said. Officers located Guerrero, who admitted to driving to the home and going onto the property, Blair said. A computer check revealed that Guerrero’s license was under suspension, Blair said. Guerrero was jailed.

—Letoria Grogan, 29, of St. Claire Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for sentencing and a warrant charging her with probation violation. Grogan was located in the area of La. 70 and found to have warrants for city court. Grogan was jailed.

—Corie J. Wriborg, 28, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of use of certain wireless telecommunications, possession of marijuana and possession of topiramate.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard observed a driver of a vehicle texting while driving. A traffic stop was conducted, and Wriborg was identified as the driver.

The officer could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Wriborg gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. Located in the vehicle were suspected marijuana and a pill identified as topiramate, Blair said. Wriborg was jailed.

—Luis A. Zuniga-Balderas, 29, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, no turn signal and no driver’s license.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Headland Street observed a vehicle turn onto Headland Street without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver gave the officer a license with a picture not matching his appearance, Blair said. The driver was later identified as Zuniga-Balderas, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Zuniga-Balderas was jailed.

—Alyssa Acosta, 26, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to Allison Street in regard to an individual that appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance walking in the area. The individual was located on Allison Street and identified as Acosta. Acosta appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Acosta was jailed.

—Edward J. Trimm Jr., 43, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Trimm was located in the area of La. 182 and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from an April 2006 incident, which alleges that Trimm committed a theft of $100. Trimm was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Michael Joseph Blanchard Jr., 29, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Saturday on charges of simple battery involving domestic violence, cruelty to juveniles and cruelty to animals. No bail was set yet.

—Kloey Ann Cuvillier, 18, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old. No bail was set yet.

—Caleb Daigle, 18, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old. No bail was set yet.

—Quandon Lakarl Favors, 30, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.