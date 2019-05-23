Sheriff: Man failed to appear in court

A 40-year-old man was booked on a warrant Wednesday for failing to appear in court for a drug court conference, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Samuel Jason Lacoste, 40, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a drug court conference on an original charge of simple burglary.

Lacoste was located in the 100 block of Natalie Lane in Patterson on the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Benn Kunu, 66, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers were called to a retail store where they were told by store employees that Kunu was observed placing items in his pockets and attempting to leave the store.

Kunu was stopped by employees, at which time he returned into the store and removed the items from his pockets and placed them back on the shelf. Officers arrived and learned that Kunu had taken items valued at $17.94, Blair said. Kunu was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.