Sheriff: Man booked on multiple gun, drug charges

Three people were arrested Monday in Siracusaville, including one man on multiple gun and drug charges, after sheriff’s detectives arrived at a home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Andrew Granger, 38, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zones.

—Paul Granger, 41, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zones.

—Christine Williams, 60, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zones.

Narcotics detectives went to Joseph Street to conduct an investigation into possible illegal drug activity at a home. Detectives observed a man walking to the home. When the man saw detectives, he dropped a handgun to the ground, Anslum said.

Detectives retrieved the weapon and found that it was reported stolen through the Houma Police Department, Anslum said. Detectives then made contact with the man and identified him as Andrew Granger.

Continuing the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and found 63 grams of cocaine, a second handgun, and several items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Andrew Granger, Anslum said.

They also located several marijuana cigarettes belonging to Williams who was at the home at the time of the search, Anslum said. While in the area, detectives also observed a man discard a container beneath a car. Detectives identified the man as Paul Granger and found marijuana inside the container, Anslum said.

The illegal drugs were found within 2,000 feet of a church and recreation center. Andrew Granger was jailed with no bail set. Paul Granger and Williams were released on summonses to appear in court April 2.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Alexandra Savell, 21, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person. Savell turned herself in at parish jail and was released on $500 bail.

—Charlotte Celestine, 31, of Lincoln Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on two warrants charging her with domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace fighting.

A deputy investigated a complaint at a home in the Patterson area. While speaking with Celestine, the deputy located the active warrants for her arrest. The warrants were obtained after deputies collected evidence that Celestine struck another woman during a confrontation in November 2016 and that she engaged in a fight with a woman in July of 2016, Anslum said. Celestine was jailed with bail set at $3,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John Menser, 38, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a battery that had been committed. Menser allegedly committed a battery on the victim during a verbal altercation at a home in the area of La. 182, Blair said. Menser also allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home. Menser was jailed.

—Bradford G. Jones, 39, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear to pay a fine. Jones was located and arrested at parish jail on city court warrants. Jones was jailed.

—Victoria S. Hebert, 22, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of unauthorized use of an access card.

Police began an investigation Jan. 19 in regard to an unauthorized use of an access card. Hebert was developed as a suspect and had allegedly taken the card from the victim and used it at a business in the Morgan City area, Blair said.

Hebert admitted to the theft during interviews, Blair said. Hebert was jailed.

—Ryan Dixon, 29, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division investigators conducted a search warrant at a motel in the area of La. 182. Dixon was developed as a suspected during the investigation.

Dixon was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Dixon was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Brandon A. Randolph, 20, of Andras Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Monday on a Bossier Parish probation and parole warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.