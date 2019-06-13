Sheriff: Man booked on domestic abuse warrant

A 36-year-old Morgan City man was booked on a domestic abuse battery warrant, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Tobbie Ray Lacoste, 36, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

A corrections deputy made contact with Lacoste when he turned himself in at parish jail on a warrant. Bail was set at $1,500.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jeremiah Arabie, 41, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was traveling on Southwest Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle on the side of the road. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Arabie. Upon assisting Arabie, the deputy learned that his license was suspended. Arabie was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Katherine Victoria Stoute, 27, of Comeaux Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Subutex less than two grams, possession of marijuana 14 grams or less and operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

A deputy assisting with a traffic stop on 4th Street in Morgan City made contact the passenger, identified as Stoute. The deputy was advised by dispatch of an active warrant for Stoute. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Jye Joseph Dore, 32, of West 178th Street in Galliano, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and possession of Suboxone.

—Frankie Lynn Falgout, 26, of West Seventh Street in Larose, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids under 14 grams and possession of Xanax.

—Tanya Medina, 44, of West Sixth Street in Larose, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids under 14 grams.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the Siracusa area when they observed a vehicle cross over the center line and drive in the opposite lane. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Dore, and two passengers, identified as Falgout and Medina.

Detectives were advised by dispatch that Dore was driving under suspension. Through further investigation, drugs were located inside the vehicle. Dore, Falgout and Medina were transported to parish jail. Bail on Dore was set at $1,250. No bail was set for Falgout and Medina.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 58 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Natron Terrell Gray, 24, of East 12th Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of tail light violation, expired license plate, driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle inspection and no motor vehicle insurance.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a violation in the area of La. 182 and U.S. 90 intersection. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Gray. During the traffic stop, police learned that the vehicle Gray was driving had an expired license plate, expired rejection inspection sticker and did not have valid motor vehicle insurance, Blair said. A computer check revealed Gray’s driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with burglary and possession of stolen property.

Detectives identified Johnson as a suspect in a September 2018 vehicle burglary with the assistance of the patrol division. During his Tuesday arrest, he was found in possession of a stolen item from that burglary. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and located Johnson at the police department. He was jailed.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 29, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Broussard was located at the Terrebonne Detention Center and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Nathaniel Albert Rollins, 23, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 182 in reference to a theft. Upon officers’ arrival, Rollins was identified as a suspect of a theft valued at $8.70, Blair said. He was located at the business and arrested. He was jailed.

—Gregory K. Gober Jr., 31, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Gober was located at the Berwick Police Department on a warrant for City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—A male juvenile, 16, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

At about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Second Street for a complaint of illegal use of narcotics taking place. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner who gave officers consent to search the home, Leonard said.

At that time, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were located in the juvenile’s bag, Leonard said. The home where the incident occurred is across the street from a school. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Berwick Police Department. Following booking, the juvenile was released to a guardian.

—Gregory Gober, 31, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Thursday on a Morgan City warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers observed Gober walking and learned that he had active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. Gober was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department after booking.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.