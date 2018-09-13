Sheriff: Man booked on disturbing peace, remaining where forbidden charges

A Bayou L’Ourse man was booked into jail Wednesday after a deputy found him yelling and cursing at an Amelia business, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jarrod Leblanc, 25, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining on premises after being forbidden.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a business in response to a theft complaint. Upon arrival at the business, the deputy located a man who said that someone had left with another patron’s money, Anslum said.

Through the investigation, the deputy located Leblanc who began yelling and using profanity in front of the business. Leblanc was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 46 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Amon Solone, 29, of St. Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension, contempt of court, no insurance, expired inspection sticker, proper equipment required and seatbelt violation.

—Shawn McCauley, 41, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies patrolling the area of Morgan City were dispatched to a home in reference to a follow-up. Upon arrival, the deputies located Solone and through the investigation, McCauley was found to be hiding at the home.

Solone and McCauley were arrested on warrants and jailed. Bail was set for McCauley at $200,000. Bail was set for Solone at $2,027.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Patterson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a location on Main Street in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the juvenile and throughout the investigation the juvenile was uncooperative. The deputy transported the juvenile to the branch office for processing. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Devon Marsh, 26, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of resisting an officer.

Deputies patrolling the area of Morgan City were dispatched to a home in reference to Marsh having a warrant for his arrest. Upon arriving at the home, the deputies made contact with Marsh and informed him of the warrant. Marsh was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Fabiola Quintanilla, 27, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, turning movements and required signals, child passenger restraint and a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

An officer in the area of Veterans Boulevard observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Quintanilla, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. The officer also observed a child in the vehicle not properly fastened in a child safety seat.

A warrant check determined that Quintanilla had a warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. Quintanilla was jailed.

—John P. May Jr., 28, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. May was located on McDermott Drive and arrested on city court warrants. May was jailed.

—Tyler A. Palmature, 21, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. Palmature was located on La. 182 and arrested on a city court warrant. Palmature was jailed.

—Brandon Hatch, 23, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with simple battery and failure to appear for speeding.

Hatch was located on La. 70 and arrested on warrants for the Thibodaux Police Department and the Patterson Police Department. Hatch was jailed.

—Brett A. Rome, 26, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for no endorsement. Rome was located on La. 182 and arrested on city court warrants. Rome was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Michael Cousson, 53, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under suspension and speeding in a construction zone. Bail was set at $750.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.