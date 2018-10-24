Sheriff: Inmate charged in fight

An inmate at St. Mary Parish jail was charged with second-degree battery following a fight at the jail, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Dion Maize, 26, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of second-degree battery.

A corrections deputy made contact with Maize at St. Mary Parish jail after a fight occurred, Anslum said. Maize was booked and continues to be in jail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Todd Mercer, 56, of J Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace by language.

A detective made contact with Mercer when he turned himself in at parish jail on an active warrant for his arrest. Mercer was booked on said warrant. Bail was set at $2,750.

—Eric Bailey, 61, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of no insurance.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to Two Brothers Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the drivers of the vehicles; one driver was identified as Bailey.

Through the investigation, the deputy learned that there was no insurance on the vehicle Bailey was driving, Anslum said. Bailey was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 5, 2019.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Stella Ross, 21, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a residence on Terrebonne Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the victim, who stated that an individual identified as Ross had damaged her vehicle.

Police learned that Ross had taken an object and damaged the windows of the vehicle, Blair said. Officers located Ross in the area, and she admitted to damaging the vehicle, Blair said. Ross was jailed.

—Benjamin D. Vining, 22, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and DWI first offense.

Officers responded to La. 70 in regard to a vehicle driving in a reckless manner. A description of the vehicle was given out and the vehicle was located on La. 70 near Fig Street swerving in and out the lane of travel.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Vining, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Vining refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication at the police department.

A warrant was obtained to retrieve a blood sample from Vining. Vining was transported to a medical facility for the blood to be withdrawn. The results of the sample are pending. Vining was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.