Sheriff: Four inmates charged in fight

Four inmates at St. Mary Parish jail were charged with battery after they fought with another inmate, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Chance Boudreaux, 23, of Patterson, was additionally charged with aggravated battery at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday.

—John Williams III, 31, of Morgan City, was additionally charged with aggravated battery at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday.

—Dion Maize, 25, of Morgan City, was additionally charged with simple battery on at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday.

—Frank Rock Jr., 30, of Patterson, was additionally charged with simple battery at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday.

Correctional deputies at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville observed a fight between inmates in a dorm. Boudreaux, Williams, Maize and Rock engaged in the altercation with another inmate, during which Williams and Boudreaux struck the male victim with the lid of a water cooler, Anslum said. All four inmates remain in jail with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Malcomb Williams III, 18, of Broussard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of flight from an officer, speeding, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Williams was also charged on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. Williams was transported from the Patterson Police Department jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrants. Bail is set at $2,250.

—Kenneth Scadlock Jr., 28, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on charges of no proof of insurance and expired driver’s license.

A deputy investigated a one vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista identified the driver as Scadlock. The deputy found that Scadlock’s license was expired and that he had no proof of insurance on the vehicle he was driving. Scadlock was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

—Christopher Martin, 31, of Berwick, was additionally charged with possession of suboxone and entering contraband into a penal institution at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday. A narcotics section detective was called to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in reference to a correctional deputy locating suboxone strips on inmate Martin. Martin remains incarcerated with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Carl W. Allen Jr., 26, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of MDMA and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Freret Street disregard a traffic control. A stop was initiated, and Allen was identified as the driver.

An odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the vehicle, Blair said. Allen denied consent to search when K-9 Buddy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Section was utilized and detected the presence of narcotic odor, Blair said.

Allen was in possession of suspected MDMA, Blair said. Allen was jailed.

—Jourdan C. Bartley, 24, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and improper lighting.

Bartley was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a narcotics division investigation when police observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Freret Street with improper lighting, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Bartley was identified as the driver. Bartley was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Bartley’s arrest. Bartley was jailed.

—Gregg J. Babineaux, 59, of Hibou Road in Carencro, was arrested 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Babineaux was identified.

Babineaux was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Babineaux was jailed.

—Donte’ J. Harris, 22, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

Patrol officers encountered Harris in the area of Federal Avenue. During the initial contact with Harris, he provided officers with a false name, Blair said.

Harris was found to hold an active arrest warrant through the Patterson Police Department, Blair said.

Harris was also in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. When Harris was taken into custody he began to resist officers, Blair said. Harris was jailed.

—Kenny L. Woods, 44, of Cigarette Hollow in Dante, Virginia, was arrested at 5:18 a.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Patrol officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Woods was identified as one of the parties involved.

During the altercation, Woods allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the victim. Police found evidence linking Woods to the assault, Blair said. Woods was jailed.

—Jason J. Suire, 45, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial and failure to appear for contempt hearing.

Suire was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on active arrest warrants held by the 16th Judicial District Court. Suire was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.