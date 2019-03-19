Sheriff: Drunk man damaged truck, spit in deputy’s face

A 42-year-old man, who was drunk, damaged a truck in Bayou Vista and spit in the face of a deputy arresting him, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Anthony Joseph Beard, 42, of Cross Road #2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday on charges of criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace intoxicated and battery on a police officer.

A deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of Cross Road #2 in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of damage to property. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the complainant at the home.

Authorities learned that the suspect, identified as Beard, had damaged a truck belonging to the complainant, Smith said. When deputies spoke to Beard, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he became uncooperative. When placing Beard under arrest, he spat in a deputy’s face, the sheriff said. Beard was jailed with bail set at $3,500.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jacolbi Jaron Francois, 21, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to notify law enforcement of change of address and probation violation.

Francois was located at the Lafayette Parish jail and transported to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking on warrants. No bail was set.

—Tammy Lynn Sheriden, 54, of Susan Drive in Stephensville, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies were dispatched to the Ricohoc area in reference to a disturbance. Deputies spoke to the complainant who stated he wanted a subject, identified as Sheriden, removed from his home.

During a search of Sheriden, a small bag of marijuana was located, the sheriff said. Sheridan was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Toby Dejuan Everage, 20, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to pay a probation fee and failure to pay a fine.

Everage was located at the Patterson Police Department and arrested on City Court of Morgan City warrants. He was jailed.

—Charles Duddley Gaspar, 47, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana first offense. Gaspar turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Seth Michael Ray, 18, of Antill Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams.

—Dawnson Paul Ruiz, 19, of Paul Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Amber Street in Morgan City and identified the driver as Ray. Officers also identified the passenger as Ruiz.

During the traffic stop, officers located suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Ray’s possession, Blair said.

Officers observed Ruiz ingesting some suspected marijuana in his possession. Officers also located suspected drug paraphernalia in Ruiz’s possession, Blair said. Both Ray and Ruiz were jailed.

—Rochella Williams, 42, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Belanger and Front streets in reference to a theft of a cab fare. Upon officers arriving, they learned from the victim that Williams owed $12 cab fare and had no intent to pay for the cab fare, Blair said. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.