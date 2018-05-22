Sheriff: Drugs, pit bulls found in home search

Two people were arrested Monday after detectives searched a Siracusaville home and located marijuana, crack cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and two pit pulls, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Devon Marsh, 26, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Yvonne Marsh, 55, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a charge of vicious animal ordinance violation.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at Devon Marsh’s and Yvonne Marsh’s home and located high grade marijuana, six pieces of crack cocaine, $173 in cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Devon Marsh, the sheriff said.

Detectives also located two pit bull dogs belonging to Yvonne Marsh. The detectives observed that the animals were not being kept in compliance with the parish ordinance, Anslum said. Yvonne Marsh was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15. Devon Marsh was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Leticia R. Charles, 50, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Monday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of marijuana and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and Park Road observed a vehicle on La. 182 without headlights in use. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Charles, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Police also found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, Blair said. Charles registered 0.254 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Charles was jailed.

—Michael P. Granger, 65, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers responded to a home on Fifth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Granger was identified as the individual involved in the disturbance.

The victim stated that she was gathering her belongings in the home when Granger committed a battery on her, Blair said. There were marks on the victim consistent with her statement, Blair said. Granger was located inside the home and then jailed.

—Germain Singleton, 37, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Monday on a charge of resisting an officer and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

A patrol officer in the area of Arizona and Duke streets observed an individual, Singleton in the area. The officer was aware of Singleton holding active warrants for city court.

As the officer approached Singleton, he began to evade the officer by running, Blair said. Singleton was apprehended a short time later and placed under arrest. Singleton was jailed.

—Peggy A. Fabre, 51, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

A patrol officer in the area of Federal and Railroad avenues observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and driving in the center of the lane. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Fabre, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer also located an item commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics in Fabre’s possession, Blair said. Fabre held an active warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Fabre was jailed.

—Scott Reid, 56, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Reid was located in the area of Eighth Street. Reid was jailed on a city court warrant.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.