Sheriff: Driver booked on flight from officer, DWI charges

A 26-year-old Florida man briefly fled from deputies in Amelia and did poorly on a field sobriety test when deputies made a traffic stop, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—John Michael Barone, 26, of S L Street in Lake Worth, Florida, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation with no accident, no headlights and obstruction of justice.

Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 90 in Amelia in reference to a vehicle traveling west in the east lane without any working headlights. After a short pursuit, deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop and make contact with the driver, identified as Barone.

While deputies were speaking with Barone, they could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him, Smith said. Barone did poorly on a field sobriety test and later refused a chemical test, the sheriff said. Bail was set at $3,250.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 101 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Juan Ramirez Torres Jr., 30, of Stacy Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams, possession/distribution/sale of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, probation violation and three counts of contempt of court.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Grandwood Apartments in Patterson in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a subject, later identified as Torres, flee into the woods, Smith said. Torres was apprehended a short time later and the deputy was informed by dispatch that Torres held an active warrant for his arrest. Torres was jailed with no bail set.

—Samantha Nicole Johnson, 32, of Shannon Drive in Moore, Oklahoma, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery, child desertion and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Jason Dean Wagnon, 39, of Shannon Drive in Moore, Oklahoma, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Amelia in reference to a report of a possible abducted child. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the Johnson and Wagnon. During the investigation, the deputies learned that an infant child had been left alone by Johnson, the sheriff said.

Johnson and Wagnon were booked into parish jail. Wagnon was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26. No bail was set for Johnson.

—Cletis Tinh Viet Vu, 36, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop signs and yield signs required and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary at the corner of Delmar Avenue and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Vu.

The deputy was advised through dispatch that Vu was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Vu was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Bethany Rose White, 22, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Monday on charges of driver must be licensed, expired license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II drugs.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista was dispatched to Clarke Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with an off-duty Patterson police officer who stated that he observed a vehicle constantly passing with the lights off.

Shortly after, the deputy observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, White. During the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, the sheriff said. White was jailed with no bail set.

—Tyler Andrew Wilson, 46, of Nini Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Monday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of possession of clonazepam, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, possession of oxycodone, possession of testosterone cypionate, possession of Subutex and possession of alprazolam.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista made contact with Wilson, who held active warrants for his arrest. Wilson was jailed with bail set at $18,500.

—Teresa Jennings, 33, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt, obedience to officers and traffic signs and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a minor traffic incident and made contact with Jennings. Through the investigation, the deputy was advised by dispatch of an active warrant for Jennings’ arrest. Jennings was booked into parish jail and later released on $350 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 131 calls and reported the following arrests:

—A male juvenile, 14, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of two counts of simple burglary.

—A male juvenile, 14, of Ville Platte, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Police received several reports of vehicle burglaries. A patrol officer investigating the complaints came into contact with several juveniles matching the description. Detectives with were notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. One juvenile was charged with possession of stolen property valued at $2,000, Blair said. A second juvenile was charged with two counts of simple burglary. The investigation is still ongoing.

—Alexis Ledean Robertson, 34, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with possession of amphetamine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer came into contact with Robertson in the area of Florence and Eighth streets. A warrants check revealed police had active warrants for her arrest. The warrants stem from a June 9 investigation. She was jailed.

—Dondre Jerome Parker, 22, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace fighting.

Parker was located at the police department and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation of a fight that was posted on social media April 3. He was jailed.

—Michael W Sweetser, 67, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle violation in the area of U.S. 90 near Brashear Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Sweetser. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Iliberto Avila-Hernandez, 37, of Capri Court in Houma, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver’s license, resisting an officer by giving false information and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle violation in the area of Redwood Street and La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was later identified as Avila-Hernandez. During the traffic stop, he gave the officer false documents and identification, Blair said. A computer check revealed Avila-Hernandez did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Carlos Alberto Alamo-Sanchez, 23, of Odennel Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign violation and no driver’s license.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Victor II Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Alamo-Sanchez. A computer check revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Brett Joseph Keton, 25, of Glenmont Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Friday on charges of turn signal violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle violation in the area of McDermott Drive and Roderick Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Keton. During the stop, Keton was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Patrica Ann Jones, 44, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Jones on Apple Street. A computer check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Jonathan Hernandez Parker, 36, of Michigan Street in Baytown, Texas, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of probation violation.

A patrol officer came into contact with Parker in the area of Federal Avenue and Leona Street. A warrants check revealed city court and 16th Judicial District Court had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Laquita Maria Ross, 40, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with possession of amphetamine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ross was located in the area of Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street and arrested on warrant. The warrant stems from a June 9 investigation. She was jailed.

—Wayne Michael Escort, 30, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers observed Escort on housing authority property who was previously barred from the property. He was jailed.

—Kerry Anthony Guidry, 22, of Louis Morel Lane in Buras, was placed under arrest at 11:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a Legend Drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 The officer conducted a traffic stop. The passenger, Guidry, was found in possession of Legend Drug without a prescription along with suspected drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Gwendolyn Marie Leonard, 45, of La. 69 in White Castle, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and U.S. 90. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Leonard.

During the stop, the officer suspected driver impairment. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.184 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. She was also found in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in her vehicle, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Jacob James Thibodaux, 23, of West Ibert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5 a.m. Monday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, speeding and possession of marijuana less than 14 grams first offense.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Thibodaux. During the stop, Thibodaux was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Kristyn Parker, 27, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate light required, driving under suspension, no insurance and switched license plate.

At 1:51 a.m. Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle with no license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the officer made contact with Parker. During the stop, police learned that Parker’s driver’s license was suspended, Leonard said.

Police also learned that the vehicle did not have insurance and the license plate displayed belonged to another vehicle. Parker admitted to having marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Leonard said. Parker was jailed with bail set at $5,250.

—A male juvenile, 13, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft.

The juvenile turned himself in to the Berwick Police Department on the warrant. After booking, the juvenile was released to a parent.

—Heidi Hoffpauir, 50, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested 1:25 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of zolpidem (Ambien)

At 12:48 a.m. Monday, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that committed a traffic violation, Leonard said. During the stop, officers came into contact with Hoffpauir who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found several Ambien pills in Hoffpauir’s purse, Leonard said. Hoffpauir was jailed with no bail set.

—A male juvenile, 14, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with theft.

—A male juvenile, 14, of Belair Cove Road in Ville Platte was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with theft.

Officers were advised of two juveniles being located at the Morgan City Police Department who had active warrants through the Berwick Police Department. The juveniles were booked on the warrant and released to their parent. The warrants stems from a complaint received Sunday when several bicycles were reported stolen from a home. Through investigation, police learned that the juveniles had taken the bicycles, Leonard said.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Richard A. Ramsey Jr., 36, of La. 129 in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Monday on charges of suspended driver’s license, no registration and expired license plate/temporary tag. Bail was set at $777.