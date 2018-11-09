Sheriff: Deputy saw suspect leave crash scene

A 37-year-old man was arrested after a St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputy heard the sound of a vehicle crash in Amelia and saw the vehicle leave the scene, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—George Boutwell, 37, of Tommie Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, expired driver’s license, no insurance, hit-and-run, expired license plate and switched license plate/stolen license plate.

A deputy was stationary on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia when he heard the sound of a vehicle accident. The deputy located the scene of the accident and observed a vehicle leaving the scene. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle kept going, Anslum said.

The deputy followed and the vehicle turned into a driveway at a home on Lake Palourde Road, where the deputy made contact with the driver, Boutwell. During the stop, the deputy learned that Boutwell’s driver’s license was expired, the license plate on the vehicle was registered to another vehicle and was expired, and the license plate that the vehicle was registered to was also expired. Boutwell had no insurance on the vehicle, Anslum said. Boutwell was booked into jail and then released on $3,500 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 19 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Juan Torres, 54, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of issuing worthless checks for less than $500.

A corrections deputy made contact with Torres when transporting Torres from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Torres was booked on the warrant with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jonathan Ashley, 30, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and spoke to management who stated that an individual identified as Ashley had tried leaving the store with items he had not purchased, Blair said.

Police located Ashley in the store and admitted to taking the items, Blair said. The items taken were valued at $40.62. Ashley was jailed.

—Ciara V. Williams, 30, of Houston, Texas, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with probation violation, six counts of failure to appear for trial and six counts of failure to pay fines.

Williams was arrested at the police department on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court and city court. Williams was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.