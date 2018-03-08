Sheriff: Convicted rapist failed to register as sex offender

A 50-year-old Franklin man, who was convicted of rape in 1997, has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender after authorities located him in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Chris A. Baptiste, 50, of Third Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to provide notification as a sex offender or child predator, failure to register as a sex offender or child predator and failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender or child predator.

A narcotics detective received information that Baptiste was at a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista and arrested him on the warrants. Baptiste was convicted in 1997 in St. Mary Parish on a charge of forcible rape, Anslum said.

The warrants were issued after a detective with the sex offender compliance section found that Baptiste failed to meet the state requirements for registered sex offenders, Anslum said. Baptiste was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ricky Pillaro, 62, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday on five warrants for failure to appear on drug-related charges, charges of theft and criminal trespassing and vehicle violations.

During booking at parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrants for Pillaro’s arrest. No bail is set.

—Demetria Francis, 39, of Oliver Street in Waveland, Mississippi, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A narcotics detective conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Amelia, identified the driver as Francis, and located the active warrant for her arrest. Francis was booked into jail and then released on $1,000 bail.

—Tina Weaver, 48, of Doris Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective received information from Morgan City police that Weaver was on Mallard Street. The detective arrested Weaver on the warrant and released her on a summons to appear in court May 30.

The warrant was issued following a narcotics investigation in January in Amelia. Detectives located a marijuana cigar, a bag of marijuana, and a pack of cigar wraps inside Weaver’s vehicle, Anslum said.

—Justin Crews, 36, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation-child endangerment act.

A narcotics detective investigated a report of a battery that happened at a home in Amelia. The detective collected evidence that Crews and a woman were involved in an argument when Crews grabbed the woman by the neck, Anslum said. The battery happened in front of a child, Anslum said. Crews was jailed with no bail set.

—Stacey Grubb, 37, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a protective order and a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The K-9 unit assisted a deputy with investigating a suspicious vehicle behind St. Mary Plaza in Bayou Vista. The detective identified Grubb as the owner of the vehicle and located the active warrants for her arrest, Anslum said. Grubb was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 49 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Carlos Ruiz-Santos, 41, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with six counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and on a warrant charging him with theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 to $5,000.

Ruiz-Santos was located and arrested at the St. James Parish Detention Center on Morgan City police and court warrants. The Morgan City police warrant stems from a Jan. 9 investigation in regard to a stolen vehicle. Ruiz-Santos was identified as a suspect during the investigation, Blair said. The vehicle was located in St. James Parish. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Ruiz-Santos’ arrest. Ruiz-Santos was jailed.

—Carol Means, 66, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with disturbing the peace and criminal trespassing.

Means was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Jan. 27 investigation when Means allegedly trespassed on the victims property while causing a disturbance, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Means’ arrest. Means was jailed.

—Samuel Gary, 27, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and entry or remaining on places after being forbidden.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a complaint of a suspicious person. Officers arrived Gary was identified. Gary allegedly caused a disturbance while in the establishment and refused to leave, Blair said. Gary was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Gary was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.