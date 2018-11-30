Sheriff: Burglary suspect caught in ongoing investigation

A suspect was arrested on burglary charges in Bayou L’Ourse after authorities initially found the man in a shed that held a large number of firearms, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Lucien James Aucoin, 57, of Felicia Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on charges of three counts of simple burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

—Nicholas Channing Massoletti, 33, of Felicia Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to simple burglary.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Assumption Parish sheriff’s detectives conducted a warrant check for Aucoin at a home in the 100 block of Felicia Street and encountered Massoletti. At the time detectives appeared, Massoletti exited a shed on the property and appeared to be acting very nervous, Falcon said.

Agents and deputies had previously spoken to Massoletti on Nov. 26. At that time, Massoletti said that Aucoin had been on the property but was not there at the time. Massoletti was informed of the consequences of harboring a fugitive.

Investigators returned to the property Wednesday and again spoke to Massoletti near the same shed. At some point, the shed doors opened, and Aucoin fled to a wooded area and temporarily eluded police, Falcon said.

Detectives determined that there was a large number of firearms in the shed, Falcon said. Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by some detection equipment from Bayou L’Ourse Fire Department, captured Aucoin a short time later.

Sheriff’s detectives had previously arrested Danny Willis, 33 and James Aucoin, 35, both of Bayou L’Ourse, and Curtis Gaudet, 45, of Amelia, in connection with the same case.

Gaudet previously posted bail. The other four suspects remain incarcerated pending a bail hearing.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Blaise K. Crane, 24, of Verdunville Road in Verdunville, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of two counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of theft and two counts of simple criminal damage to property. No bail was set.

—Herman Butler, 37, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and distribution of cocaine. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Charles E. Romero Jr., 44, of Erath, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense, driving under suspension and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Florence Street observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Romero, appeared intoxicated and had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer also observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, and Romero performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Once at the police department, Romero refused the chemical test for intoxication, Blair said.

A warrant was obtained for a sample of blood to be withdrawn from Romero. Romero was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval of the sample. The results of the sample are pending. Romero was transported back to the police department and jailed.

—Candice L. Ross, 32, of Pine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division along with the assistance of the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole conducted a compliance check at a residence on Pine Street.

Once at the home, officers located Ross and another individual. While inside the home, officers located several individually wrapped bags of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The area that the home is located is within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is considered a drug-free zone. Ross was jailed.

—Janis M. Boudreaux, 63, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fines.

Boudreaux was located at her home on Louisa Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Hector Santos, 37, of Shivers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Shivers Street in order to locate Santos who had an active warrant. The deputies made contact with Santos at the home and advised him of the warrant. Santos was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Walter Howard, 31, of 1st Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Thursday for improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failing to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle crossing over the fog line several times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Howard.

Through the stop, the deputy found a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle and learned of an active warrant for Howard, Anslum said. Howard was jailed with no bail set.

—Kristy Tedder, 38, of Clements Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a burglary complaint at a home on Clements Lane and made contact with the homeowner who stated that her neighbor made entry into her home and removed some items without permission, Anslum said. The deputy located Tedder and transported her to jail with no bail set.

—Caleb Evans, 17, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A detective made contact with Evans at the sheriff’s office as Evans turned himself in on an active warrant. Evans was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.