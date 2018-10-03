Sheriff: Berwick man caught with meth

A 40-year-old Berwick man was caught with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after detectives responded to a narcotics complaint, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—James Alfred, 40, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (housing authority).

Detectives went to a home in Berwick to investigate a narcotics complaint. Upon arrival at the home, the detectives made contact with Alfred who admitted to possessing drugs and paraphernalia at the home and turned them over to the detectives, Anslum said. Alfred was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dorian Kennedy, 37, of James Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, and domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

A transportation deputy transported Kennedy from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on an active warrant. No bail was set.

—Huey Comeaux III, 31, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy patrolling Amelia went to a home on Beadle Street in an attempt to locate Comeaux due to having an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy located Comeaux and advised him of the active warrant. Comeaux was booked into jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

—Jerry Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of seat belt violation and driver must be licensed.

A deputy patrolling the Morgan City area was dispatched to a home on Aucoin Street to locate Forbes and arrest him on the two active warrants. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Forbes and arrested him on the warrants. Forbes was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—David Bergeaux, 59, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a business to make contact with Bergeaux. Upon arrival, the deputies located Bergeaux and advised him of an active warrant for his arrest. Bergeaux was jailed and is being held for another agency.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gerardo Santiago-Garcia, 37, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts of self-mutilation by a prisoner.

Santiago-Garcia, who was already incarcerated in the Morgan City jail, was found with lacerations on his forearm. Police determined that Santiago-Garcia had found an object to cause self-inflicting wounds, Blair said.

Santiago-Garcia was transported to a medical facility and treated for his injury. Santiago-Garcia was later transported back to jail.

—Neysa Sauce, 50, of Helen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft by shoplifting.

Sauce was located on Helen Drive and arrested on an active warrant she held for the Patterson Police Department. Sauce was jailed.

—Doresa M. Bland, 28, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear in court.

Bland was located in the area of Sixth and Fig streets and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Bland was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Neysa M. Sauce, 50, of Helen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting and on a warrant charging her with speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. Sauce was jailed on $899 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.