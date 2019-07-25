Sheriff: Bayou L'ourse woman commits battery at business in Amelia

A Bayou L’Ourse woman was arrested at a business in Amelia on a charge of domestic abuse, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Tasha Denise Ratcliff, 39, of Pond Drive in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Deputies were dispatched to a local business in Amelia in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputies made contact with the complainant and Ratcliff. During the investigation, deputies learned Ratcliff had committed a battery, Smith said. Ratcliff was jailed and no bail has been set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Lawrence Francois, 48, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Narcotics detectives were assisting with an unrelated investigation on Orange Street in Morgan City when they made contact with Francois, who became irate with the detectives when they asked him to leave the residence, Smith said. Francois was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Lucius Romero Jr., 44, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for criminal neglect of family. Narcotics detectives observed Romero walking near North Third Street in Morgan City and were aware of an active warrant for his arrest. Romero was jailed with bail set at $17,100.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 49 calls of service and made the following arrests:

—Cherie Aucoin, 47, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Aucoin was located in City Court of Morgan City and arrested on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed .

—Abram Marquis Granger Jr., 20, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for 14 counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court. Granger turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

—Toby James Bourg, 46, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Bourg and a warrants check revealed an active warrant for his arrest held by City Court. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.