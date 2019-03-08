Sheriff: Amelia man arrested on drug charges

A 29-year-old Amelia man was booked Thursday on possession of methamphetamine and marijuana charges, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—John May Paul Jr., 29, of Janet Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with distribution/manufacture or possession with the intent to distribute of methamphetamine, distribution/manufacture or possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (church).

Deputies observed Paul going into a business in Morgan City when he was made aware of the active warrant. Paul was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 19 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Burkin Jerome Dupre, 33, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine, two counts of probation violation, two counts of contempt of court, failure to appear for review and contempt of court.

Dupre was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking then returned to parish jail.

—Shane Joseph Granger, 31, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay fines, two counts of failure to appear for arraignment and one count of failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Granger was located at parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and then returned to parish jail.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, a Legend Drug and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was located at parish jail and arrested on Morgan City police warrants stemming from a Feb. 20 investigation. He was transported to the police department and returned to parish jail.

—Joynique Phillips, 22, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with two counts of simple battery.

Officers came into contact with Phillips on Apple Street and learned city court had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Thomas Devin Remedies, 26, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with theft less than $1,000 and entering or remaining after being forbidden.

Remedies was located at parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Britany Gray, 27, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with simple battery. Gray turned herself in at the police department on a warrant. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Deondra Franklin-Walker, 22, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Friday on charges of two tail lights required and driving under suspension. He posted $252 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.