Second suspect caught in Lakeside burglaries

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Lakeside Subdivision area of Morgan City, a city police news release said.

Isaiah Escort, 19, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday on charges of four counts of simple burglary.

Police continued the investigation into burglaries that occurred June 6 in the Lakeside Subdivision area. Investigators had already arrested Lantrell Ayers, who was identified as one of the suspects involved. In continuation of the investigation, Escort was identified as a second suspect, the said.

Investigators found evidence linking Escort to the burglaries that had occurred that night. Information developed led to another search warrant which was executed in the area of Patton Street where property from one of those burglaries was located, the release said. A warrant was prepared for Escort’s arrest.

Escort was arrested at the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City jail where he was booked and incarcerated. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected in the near future as more burglaries are linked. Anyone with information in regards to these investigations is asked to the contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.